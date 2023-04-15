The Phoenix Suns are once again hosting fans at Footprint Center for when the team is on the road this postseason.

“Road Game Rallies” will be held for Games 3 and 4 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers next Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Doors and concessions will open 45 minutes before tip-off, with PayPal SixthMan and ’68 Reserve members receiving early access one hour before game time.

All tickets are general admission and seats throughout the arena will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last season, more than 12,000 fans attended each “Road Game Rally,” with live entertainment from Suns dancers, the hype squad, live music from a DJ and an in-game emcee to create a game-like atmosphere while all the action takes place on the arena’s video board.

Other in-game amenities include prize giveaways, T-shirt tosses and the Suns Gorilla, while both the team shop and a western-themed bar will be open.

Fans can also win prizes via Suns playoff trivia, as well as get a photo opportunity with former players.

Tickets are now on sale for $10, and any additional road games will be added as the postseason progresses.

Games 1 and 2 will take place at Footprint Center on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m., with both being broadcast on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

