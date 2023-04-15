PHOENIX SUNS
Suns to host ‘Road Game Rallies’ at Footprint Center this postseason
Apr 14, 2023, 8:35 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns are once again hosting fans at Footprint Center for when the team is on the road this postseason.
“Road Game Rallies” will be held for Games 3 and 4 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers next Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Doors and concessions will open 45 minutes before tip-off, with PayPal SixthMan and ’68 Reserve members receiving early access one hour before game time.
All tickets are general admission and seats throughout the arena will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Last season, more than 12,000 fans attended each “Road Game Rally,” with live entertainment from Suns dancers, the hype squad, live music from a DJ and an in-game emcee to create a game-like atmosphere while all the action takes place on the arena’s video board.
Other in-game amenities include prize giveaways, T-shirt tosses and the Suns Gorilla, while both the team shop and a western-themed bar will be open.
Fans can also win prizes via Suns playoff trivia, as well as get a photo opportunity with former players.
Tickets are now on sale for $10, and any additional road games will be added as the postseason progresses.
Games 1 and 2 will take place at Footprint Center on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m., with both being broadcast on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.