FanDuel lists Phoenix Suns third on list of favorites to win NBA title

Of the 16 teams competing in the NBA playoffs, the Suns rank third on FanDuel Sportsbook’s list of favorites to win the championship.

The betting website lists Phoenix at +480 odds, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks (+240) and the Boston Celtics (+350).

Phoenix will begin its postseason run at 5 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Game 1 of its best-of-seven, opening-round series vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors (+850), Denver Nuggets (+1000), Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), Memphis Grizzlies (+1800) and Los Angeles Lakers (+2100) round out the top 8 in FanDuel’s list of odds.

The Brooklyn Nets, who feature former Suns Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, are the long shot to win the NBA title on FanDuels’ list at +37000.

FanDuel lists the Suns as the favorite to represent the Western Conference in the Finals at +190.

