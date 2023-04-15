Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

FanDuel lists Phoenix Suns third on list of favorites to win NBA title

Apr 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form t...

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Of the 16 teams competing in the NBA playoffs, the Suns rank third on FanDuel Sportsbook’s list of favorites to win the championship.

The betting website lists Phoenix at +480 odds, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks (+240) and the Boston Celtics (+350).

Phoenix will begin its postseason run at 5 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Game 1 of its best-of-seven, opening-round series vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

RELATED STORIES

The Golden State Warriors (+850), Denver Nuggets (+1000), Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), Memphis Grizzlies (+1800) and Los Angeles Lakers (+2100) round out the top 8 in FanDuel’s list of odds.

The Brooklyn Nets, who feature former Suns Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, are the long shot to win the NBA title on FanDuels’ list at +37000.

FanDuel lists the Suns as the favorite to represent the Western Conference in the Finals at +190.

 

Phoenix Suns

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game agains...

Associated Press

Mikal Bridges scores 30 points but Nets lose Game 1 vs. 76ers

James Harden had 23 points and 13 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers, who pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant...

Austin Scott

Whose legacy jumps more with a ring: Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are two of the best small forwards the game has seen. Who would benefit more from getting a ring this year?

15 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Footprint Center...

Jake Anderson

Suns to host ‘Road Game Rallies’ at Footprint Center this postseason

The Phoenix Suns are once again hosting fans at Footprint Center for when the team is on the road this postseason.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns fans...

Dan Bickley

A warning to Suns fans: Are you ready for a title-or-bust playoff run?

Are Phoenix Suns fans ready for another Game 7 at home, if necessary? Are we ready to rage against the officials and the NBA conspiracies?

2 days ago

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers fouls Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns during the fi...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Clippers series preview, Pt. 5: Answers coming on Phoenix’s 5th guy

Josh Okogie has had a terrific season for the Phoenix Suns and has earned his starting spot. But how will playoff teams defend him?

2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, center, begins to walk off the court with teammates at the end ...

Arizona Sports

NBA fines Mavericks for benching Luka Doncic, tanking vs. Chicago

The NBA announced a $750,000 fine against the Dallas Mavericks organization for resting players in an elimination game on April 7.

2 days ago

FanDuel lists Phoenix Suns third on list of favorites to win NBA title