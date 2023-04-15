Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns guard Cam Payne ‘questionable’ for Game 1 vs. Clippers with sore back

Apr 15, 2023, 3:13 PM

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher (9) looks ...

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher (9) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Phoenix Suns may be without backup point guard Cam Payne in their Game 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night at Footprint Center.

Payne is nursing a sore lower back, according to the team.

Payne, who is averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season, took a tough fall on his lower back vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7.

He averaged 20.2 minutes per game in 48 games this season.

The Suns enter the best-of-of-seven, first-round playoff series having won seven of their past nine games and as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Tip off is set for 5 p.m. Tune in on Arizona Sports 98.7, ArizonaSports.com or the Arizona Sports app.

