The Phoenix Suns may be without backup point guard Cam Payne in their Game 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night at Footprint Center.

Payne is nursing a sore lower back, according to the team.

Payne, who is averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season, took a tough fall on his lower back vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7.

He averaged 20.2 minutes per game in 48 games this season.

The Suns enter the best-of-of-seven, first-round playoff series having won seven of their past nine games and as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Tip off is set for 5 p.m. Tune in on Arizona Sports 98.7, ArizonaSports.com or the Arizona Sports app.

