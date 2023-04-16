Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns guard Cam Payne ruled out for Game 1 vs. Clippers with sore back

Apr 16, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher (9) looks ...

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher (9) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns will be without backup point guard Cam Payne in their Game 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night at Footprint Center.

Payne is nursing a sore lower back and was ruled out Sunday afternoon, according to the team. He was questionable to play entering the day.

Additionally, the Clippers ruled star Paul George (sprained right knee) out for Game 1. He is reportedly expected to miss the entire first round.

Payne — who is averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season — took a tough fall on his lower back vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7.

He averaged 20.2 minutes per contest in 48 games this season.

The guard participated in pregame warmups on Sunday:

RELATED STORIES

Payne became a playoff hero for the Suns in 2021 against the Clippers with a 29-point performance in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center.

Phoenix mixed up its starting lineup, inserting Torrey Craig in place of Josh Okogie. Craig is 6-foot-7 to Okogie’s 6-foot-4, giving Phoenix more size against Kawhi Leonard and L.A.

He will start alongside the usual suspects: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton.

Los Angeles is starting Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Leonard, Nico Batum and Ivica Zubac.

The Suns enter the best-of-of-seven series having won seven of their past nine games and as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Tip off is set for 5 p.m. Tune in on Arizona Sports 98.7, ArizonaSports.com or the Arizona Sports app.

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, walks to the bench during the second half of an NBA...

Arizona Sports

Report: Clippers F Paul George unlikely to play in first round playoff series

Clippers forward Paul George is unlikely to play in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, according to sources.

17 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports to air pre and postgame shows for Suns playoff games

Arizona Sports is delivering with our own Arizona Sports Playoffs Pregame Show for every Suns playoff game, hosted by Tim Ring.

17 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game agains...

Associated Press

Mikal Bridges scores 30 points but Nets lose Game 1 vs. 76ers

James Harden had 23 points and 13 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers, who pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form t...

Arizona Sports

FanDuel lists Phoenix Suns third on list of favorites to win NBA title

Of the 16 teams competing in the NBA playoffs, the Suns rank third on FanDuel Sportsbook's list of favorites to win the championship.

2 days ago

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant...

Austin Scott

Whose legacy jumps more with a ring: Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are two of the best small forwards the game has seen. Who would benefit more from getting a ring this year?

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns Footprint Center...

Jake Anderson

Suns to host ‘Road Game Rallies’ at Footprint Center this postseason

The Phoenix Suns are once again hosting fans at Footprint Center for when the team is on the road this postseason.

3 days ago

Suns guard Cam Payne ruled out for Game 1 vs. Clippers with sore back