Well, who doesn’t love a good serving of calf fries? The Arizona Diamondbacks’ friends down in Amarillo certainly do.

The Double-A affiliate Sod Poodles temporarily changed their name, mascot and jerseys to the Calf Fries on Saturday for six games.

What are calf fries you may ask? It is cooked bull testicles.

“The team’s new alternate identity was chosen as a distinct and fun way to continue to engage and reach fans both locally and nationally,” the team announced in a press release.

“It’s engaging, certainly memorable and celebrates our traditional western flare in a spirited and fun way.”

The new logo depicts a calf sitting in a burning caldron seemingly losing his testicles.

The biggest fan of the new mascot may be MLB Pipeline’s No. 9 and Arizona’s No. 1 prospect shortstop Jordan Lawlar.

Lawlar scored the first run in the new legendary uniforms with a solo homer to right field.

The first Calf Fries home run belongs to Jordan Lawlar! pic.twitter.com/GA3VHpXMFS — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) April 16, 2023

Also known as Cowboy Oysters, Prairie Oysters and Rocky Mountain Oysters, the delicacy will be served for fans to enjoy at at all six games the team will don the name.

There are many creative team names littered throughout the minor leagues including the Toledo Mud Hens, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Akron RubberDucks, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Daytona Tortugas, Down East Wood Ducks and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

So where do the Amarillo Calf Fries rank on this list for you?