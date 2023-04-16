Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs avoid sweep in Miami as Gallen outduels Alcantara

Apr 16, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a baseball game ...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 5-0 on Sunday.

Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece.

Gallen (2-1) retired his first 13 batters before Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fifth. Avisaíl García then was hit by a pitch before Gallen retired Jean Segura on a flyout and struck out Jacob Stallings.

“I just tried to make pitches, I knew it was going to be a close game with Sandy on the mound,” Gallen said. “I did my best to keep us in it and give ourselves a shot to win.”

Gallen struck out seven in 6.2 innings and walked none. Kevin Ginkel then got four outs before Kyle Nelson finished a four-hitter.

RELATED STORIES

Miami had won four straight games, including the first two of the series.

“These are the ones we’re always looking for and it comes on the heels of two tough losses,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Then, turning around and getting Alcantara didn’t make it any easier. That’s why I’m so proud of these guys. We had the right starting pitcher set the tone.”

Alcantara (1-2) permitted five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine and walked none.

Alcantara has dropped his last two starts after throwing a three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on April 4.

“It’s better when it happens early in the season,” Alcantara said. “I know what I have and what I need to do to improve.”

Arizona broke it open with four runs in the sixth. The outburst started when Josh Rojas reached on an error on Alcantara, who dropped first baseman Garrett Cooper’s throw. The ball rolled into foul territory, allowing Rojas to advance.

“I’m sure (Alcantara) wasn’t very happy about it, especially for me to come around and score,” Rojas said.

Smith singled in Rojas and scored on Walker’s double. Carroll added a two-run shot on a drive to center that gave the Diamondbacks a 5-0 lead.

“That made me a little frustrated,” Alcantara said of his miscue. “It let them take a chance on me. They jumped on me.”

Alek Thomas’ RBI single in the second put Arizona ahead 1-0.

THE LINK BETWEEN GALLEN AND ALCANTARA

Gallen and Alcantara each got their start as prospects with the St. Louis Cardinals. They were traded to the Marlins for slugger Marcell Ozuna after the 2017 season. The Marlins then dealt Gallen to Arizona for Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2019.

“We grew up together with the Cardinals then with the Marlins,” Gallen said. “Just competing against him is a lot of fun. I knew I had to bring my A game today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: INF Ketel Marte (right foot swelling) got the day off, but Lovullo doesn’t expect him to miss additional time. … LHP Joe Mantiply (left shoulder inflammation) threw two scoreless innings in his second rehab outing with Double-A Amarillo on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (0-2, 2.93 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday against Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA).

Arizona Diamondbacks

(Amarillo Sod Poodles Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles temporarily change name to Calf Fries

Well, who doesn't love a good serving of calf fries? The Arizona Diamondbacks' friends down in Amarillo certainly do.

2 days ago

Drey Jameson #99 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Milwaukee Br...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo to handle rotation spot dilemma when, if it arises

If all goes as planned with the Diamondbacks rotation, the organization will have quite the decision to make when Zach Davies returns.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marli...

Associated Press

D-backs blow late lead to Marlins, drop first series of year

The Miami Marlins rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Saturday.

2 days ago

Madison Bumgarner Arizona Diamondbacks...

Associated Press

Madison Bumgarner allows 5 runs in 4th inning as D-backs fall to Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner allowed five runs in the fourth inning of a 5-1 loss to the Marlins in Miami on Friday night.

3 days ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a three run home ...

Arizona Sports

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Diamondbacks to 2nd series win in a row

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a day on Wednesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5) took down the Milwaukee Brewers.

5 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo ejection...

Arizona Sports

D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo ejected vs. Brewers and the mics are hot

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo got his money's worth after earning an ejection in the top of the third inning Wednesday.

5 days ago

D-backs avoid sweep in Miami as Gallen outduels Alcantara