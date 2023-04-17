Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee had his hand tended to during the second quarter of Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Sunday.

Plumlee came off the floor with his right pinky finger apparently dislocated at the 7:46 mark of the period and he did not re-enter in the opening half.

Clippers forward Nico Batum’s reaction said a lot.

Plumlee’s finger must not look too good. pic.twitter.com/TjC4lJgUtD — Wildes (@kevinwildes) April 17, 2023

Plumlee did not go to the locker room but had his hand covered with a towel while a trainer worked on it.

He came back in during the second half with his finger taped up. .

Plumlee is L.A.’s primary backup big man to Ivica Zubac, and his unit produced against the Suns.

The center was a +8 in seven minutes with three rebounds and an alley-oop dunk.

The Clippers took a 59-54 lead into halftime after Phoenix won the second quarter, 36-29.

