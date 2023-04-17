Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne transfers to NC State

Apr 17, 2023, 12:02 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

DJ Horne...

DJ Horne #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half of their game during the Jack Jones Hoopfest basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun Devils defeated the Bluejays 73-71. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne announced his commitment to transfer to NC State on Monday.

After two seasons at Illinois State (2019-21) and two in Tempe, Horne returns to his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., to join the Wolfpack and head coach Kevin Keatts for his final year of eligibility.

“I chose NC State because home is where the heart is,” Horne told On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

And according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the guard could get an early crack at his old team, as ASU and NC State will be playing in the 2023 Wooden Legacy Classic in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Horne averaged 12.5 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 37% in his final year as a Sun Devil.

And despite a one-game suspension in the middle of the season, he finished his Arizona State career with strong showings in both the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments.

He scored 20 points in ASU’s First Four win over Nevada and dropped 17 in the Round of 64 loss to TCU.

“The relationships that I built here from teammates, coaches and fans will forever hold great value to me,” Horne told Tipton when entering the transfer portal on March 24.

“Sun Devil nation and the city of Tempe, I am beyond thankful for all the support and love you guys have shown over this fun ride the past two years. I want to express my gratitude to Coach Hurley and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents.”

Horne is among the plethora of outgoing transfers, as the Sun Devils could potentially have a new face at all five starting spots next season.

Starting point guard Frankie Collins, starting two-guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. and starting center Warren Washington have all declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. However, both Collins and Washington still have eligibility remaining and have the option of returning to Arizona State.

Meanwhile, the likes of starting wing Devan Cambridge, backup guards Austin Nunez and Malcolm Flaggs and backup bigs Enoch Boakye and Duke Brennan have all entered the transfer portal.

Head coach Bobby Hurley and his coaching staff have been hard at work on the recruiting trail since his two-year extension through the 2025-26 season last month.

Former Louisville forward Kamari Lands, former LSU guard Adam Miller and former JUCO guard Malachi Davis have already committed to ASU via the portal, while backup wing Jamiya Neal withdrew his name to stay in Tempe.

Hurley’s goal is to “have mostly everything in place” by the first week of May for the 2023-24 roster.

Arizona State Basketball

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brenna...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs reportedly enter transfer portal

Duke Brennan of the Arizona State University men’s basketball team has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to The Portal Report.

4 days ago

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Nick Davidson #11 of th...

Arizona Sports

Devan Cambridge entering transfer portal after previously committing to ASU return

Arizona State forward Devan Cambridge announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal after one season in Tempe.

12 days ago

Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) gets off a shot over Southern California forward Vince...

Wills Rice

Sun Devils big man Warren Washington declares for 2023 NBA Draft

ASU's Warren Washington announced on Instagram he is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of eligibility in college.

12 days ago

Kamari Lands #22 of the Louisville Cardinals looks on during their game against the Duke Blue Devil...

Arizona Sports

ASU hoops nabs F Kamari Lands, a Louisville transfer

Louisville Cardinals transfer Kamari Lands committed to the Arizona State men's basketball team on Tuesday.

14 days ago

(Screenshot)...

Jake Anderson

One Shining Moment features ASU’s Frankie Collins, sad Arizona fan

While the games may not have gone the way they might have hoped, the Wildcats and Sun Devils got some love in this year's One Shining Moment.

15 days ago

Adama Sanogo #21 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Diego...

Associated Press

UConn crowned NCAA Tournament champions with win over San Diego State

UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

15 days ago

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne transfers to NC State