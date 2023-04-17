The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

Driskel reportedly worked out for the team last week and marks the fourth QB on the roster behind starter Kyler Murray, veteran backup Colt McCoy and third-stringer David Blough.

However, given the lengthy rehab process of Murray’s ACL tear that he suffered on Dec. 12, the fifth-year pro is expected to miss at least the start of the 2023 season.

McCoy could also miss some time in the offseason due to an undisclosed injury.

Driskel, who turns 30 next week, is heading into his eighth year in the NFL. He entered the league out of Louisiana Tech in 2016 as a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

After being waived by the Niners at the end of his first training camp, the quarterback has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-18), Detroit Lions (2019), Denver Broncos (2020) and Houston Texans (2021-22).

Driskel has started 11 of the 23 games he’s appeared in, throwing for 2,228 yards on 59.2% passing (216-for-365) for 14 touchdowns and an 80.5 passer rating.

He also added 384 rushing yards on 73 attempts for an average of 5.3 per carry.

Last season for the Texans, Driskel started two of seven contests and threw for 108 yards and a score on 70% passing (14-of-20) for a 99.6 passer rating.

