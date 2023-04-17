Safety Jovante Moffatt was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals off waivers Monday after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons last week.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound safety has appeared in 17 games, all with the Cleveland Browns.

He has 10 tackles in his career and has mostly played special teams.

Moffatt played 54 defensive snaps for the Browns in 2021.

A five-year college player at Middle Tennessee State, Moffatt piled up 196 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed with two forced fumbles across 43 games.

The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2020. He departed Cleveland in 2022 and spent stints with the New York Jets and then the Falcons this past season.

