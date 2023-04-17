Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals claim S Jovante Moffatt off waivers

Apr 17, 2023, 2:12 PM

Jovante Moffatt...

Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt (20) during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on November 10, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Safety Jovante Moffatt was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals off waivers Monday after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons last week.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound safety has appeared in 17 games, all with the Cleveland Browns.

He has 10 tackles in his career and has mostly played special teams.

Moffatt played 54 defensive snaps for the Browns in 2021.

RELATED STORIES

A five-year college player at Middle Tennessee State, Moffatt piled up 196 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed with two forced fumbles across 43 games.

The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2020. He departed Cleveland in 2022 and spent stints with the New York Jets and then the Falcons this past season.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel...

Jake Anderson

Cardinals sign quarterback Jeff Driskel to 1-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

17 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins during practice on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyler Dr...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he ‘doesn’t want a raise’

Deandre Hopkins has broken his silence on Twitter amid rumors that have swirled since the Cardinals granted him permission to seek a trade.

17 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins competes in saltwater fishing tournament

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins competed in a made-for-television saltwater fishing competition on Saturday.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker...

Jake Anderson

Cardinals fans react to reports of Budda Baker’s trade request

Cardinals fans are sad after the report of Budda Baker wanting out of Arizona following a reported request to be the highest-paid safety.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Budda Baker requests trade from Arizona Cardinals, per reports

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

4 days ago

Offensive tackle Jackson Barton #78 and quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Cardinals add offensive lineman Jackson Barton from Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals have officially added another offensive lineman to its ranks in tackle Jackson Barton.

4 days ago

Cardinals claim S Jovante Moffatt off waivers