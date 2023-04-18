Close
Suns guard Cam Payne out with sore back for Game 2 vs. Clippers

Apr 18, 2023, 4:55 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne...

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is out for Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers as he continues to nurse a sore lower back, the team announced.

“He’s just not ready,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters pregame.

The injury caused Payne to miss Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, in which the Suns lost to the Clippers 115-110 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns missed the backup point guard in Game 1 as the bench put up only 10 points compared to the Clippers’ 34 points.

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season and played an average of 20.2 minutes per contest in 48 games.

The 28-year-old fell on his lower back during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, a 121-107 loss.

Despite being ruled out for Game 1, Payne still participated in pregame warmups on Sunday.

Paul George (sprained right knee) remains out for the Clippers in Game 2 and is reportedly expected to miss the entire first round.

It was the first Game 1 defeat for the Suns under head coach Monty Williams as they look to even up the best-of-seven series on Tuesday.

Game 2 tips off from Footprint Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6 p.m.

Suns guard Cam Payne out with sore back for Game 2 vs. Clippers