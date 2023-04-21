Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns guard Cam Payne out with sore back for Game 3 vs. Clippers

Apr 20, 2023, 5:35 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne...

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is out for Thursday’s Game 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers as he continues to nurse a sore lower back, the team announced.

“He’s just not ready,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters pregame.

The injury caused Payne to miss Games 1 and 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, in which the Suns split with Clippers 1-1 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns missed the backup point guard in Game 1 as the bench put up only 10 points compared to the Clippers’ 34 points in a 115-110 loss.

RELATED STORIES

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season and played an average of 20.2 minutes per contest in 48 games.

The 28-year-old fell on his lower back during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, a 121-107 loss.

Despite being ruled out for Games 1 and 2, Payne still participated in pregame warmups prior to both contests.

Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 due to a right knee sprain, which he aggravated in Game 1 and played through in Game 2, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, Wojnarowski adds that Leonard is expected to be day-to-day prior to Saturday’s Game 4 in L.A.

Paul George (sprained right knee) remains out for the Clippers in Game 3 and is reportedly expected to miss the entire first round.

It was the first Game 1 defeat for the Suns under head coach Monty Williams as they look to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 tips off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the first half Game One of the Western ...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Clippers Game 3 preview, Pt. 2: Impact of Kawhi Leonard’s injury

The Phoenix Suns' first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers completely changes after the news of Kawhi Leonard's injury.

18 hours ago

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns steals the ball from Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clip...

Arizona Sports

Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain

The Clippers have ruled out forward Kawhi Leonard for the team's Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain.

18 hours ago

Devin Booker and Chris Paul speaking...

Austin Scott

How does Devin Booker get over a tough playoff loss? Call of Duty

After losing Game 1 to the Clippers, Devin Booker needed a way to blow off some steam. After playing Call of Duty, Game 2 was different.

18 hours ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony ...

Associated Press

Murray has 40 points, Nuggets beat Timberwolves for 2-0 series lead

The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series.

2 days ago

Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timb...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Chris Paul remains off injury report ahead of Game 3 vs. Clippers

The Suns did not list Chris Paul on Wednesday's injury report after the X-rays on his right hand came back negative after the Game 2 victory.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns is fouled by Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers during the fi...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Clippers Game 3 preview: Battling math and tightening screws

The Phoenix Suns are facing a consistent disadvantage through two games that the Los Angeles Clippers will be happy about.

2 days ago

Suns guard Cam Payne out with sore back for Game 3 vs. Clippers