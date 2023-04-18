Scott Foster to head officiating crew for Suns-Clippers Game 2

Perhaps not the news Phoenix Suns fans or point guard Chris Paul wanted to wake up to: Scott Foster will officiate Game 2 of the first-round series at Footprint Center on Tuesday night.

The NBA announced that Foster will be the crew chief as Phoenix trails the Los Angeles Clippers 1-0 after a 115-110 loss on Sunday.

Foster’s crew will also include Eric Lewis, JB DeRosa and Scott Twardoski.

The 29-year NBA ref has a lengthy history with Paul, specifically.

Paul has a 13-game losing streak dating back a decade and is 2-17 overall in the playoffs when Foster officiates his games.

The point guard’s last win in the playoffs with Foster officiating was a first-round game in 2013 when Paul played for the Clippers against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last year, Foster called Game 2 of the first round between the Suns and Pelicans, a 125-114 win for New Orleans.

In 2021, he worked Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Suns and Clippers, a win for Phoenix after the famed Valley-oop. But Paul did not suit up that game while in health and safety protocols.

Phoenix later dropped two contests (Games 3 and 6) to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals with Foster on the floor.

Basketball fans reacted promptly.

Chris Paul and Scott Foster heading to the court pic.twitter.com/3DaH5ShcNz — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 18, 2023

Scott foster pulling up to the Suns Arena: pic.twitter.com/DIQRZFtndj — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 18, 2023

Scott foster refing the suns game tn 🫠 pic.twitter.com/sL89zjx4aX — Honest KD Fan (@TrolledByKD) April 18, 2023

The Suns shot more free throws than the Clippers in Game 1 on Sunday, although it was close at 33-29. Phoenix was called for more fouls at 25-21.

Can Paul finally break the streak?

Game 2 from Footprint Center is set for 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

