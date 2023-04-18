Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs reinstate 2022 All-Star LHP Joe Mantiply from injured list

Apr 18, 2023, 1:23 PM

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers to home plate in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks will get a boost in the bullpen, as the they reinstated lefty Joe Mantiply from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Arizona optioned RHP Luis Frias to Triple-A Reno as the coinciding move.

Mantiply missed the first 17 games of the season with left shoulder inflammation and joins a strong left-handed group in the pen with Andrew Chafin and Kyle Nelson.

The back-end of the D-backs bullpen is off to a strong start, as the trio of Miguel Castro, Chafin and Nelson have combined for 21 innings and three earned runs.

The depth since Drey Jameson (two earned runs in 8.1 innings of relief) moved into the starting rotation has been tested, and the team’s 4.63 reliever ERA is 23rd in MLB.

Mantiply, Arizona’s lone representative at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, pitched in 69 games as a workhorse last season, producing a 2.85 ERA and 1.083 WHIP.

Arizona’s pen has allowed the most home runs per nine innings (2.01) and eighth-highest walk rate (10.9%) in the majors thus far, both areas Mantiply should help based on his 2022 output.

Mantiply finished in the top 1% of the league with a 2.5% walk rate and in the top 6% in barrel rate (4%) last season.

He pitched two games with Double-A Amarillo as part of his rehab, in which he tossed three shutout innings with three strikeouts and two hits.

Mantiply rejoins the bullpen with two games remaining against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium before the D-backs return home for a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Tuesday’s Diamondbacks-Cardinals game starts at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2.

