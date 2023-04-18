Could DeAndre Hopkins’ next team be the one he caught the “Hail Murray” against?

The Arizona Cardinals star receiver would like to join the Bills, at least according to Buffalo edge rusher Von Miller.

Miller, who works out at the same gym during the offseason as Hopkins in Dallas, spoke to reporters at the start voluntary offseason workouts and explained that he and Hopkins talk “all the time.”

“You just never know until you know,” Miller said on Tuesday. “Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract.

“I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that, but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here, and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis. How could we lose with those guys?”

The circumstances surrounding Hopkins are he has two years left on his deal at 30 years old with salary cap hits of $29.9 million in 2023 and $25.5 in 2024.

Hopkins reportedly hired an agent to renegotiate his contract if he gets traded, and Buffalo would need to move some money around given recent contracts it has awarded.

Allen’s mega extension kicks in with a $47,056,281 cap hit in 2024.

Hopkins recently tweeted he does not want a raise but deleted the post.

The All-Pro participated in a fishing tournament last weekend, and CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden asked him to react to potential trade destinations without saying a word. It was a game, but Hopkins responded to a potential Bills marriage with a slight nod and a shrug.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

Hopkins has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason as the Cardinals pivot away from their 4-11 campaign in 2022 with new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

The NFL Draft is on April 27, and star safety Budda Baker reportedly requested a trade, giving Ossenfort lot to configure before the Cardinals are on the clock at No. 3.

