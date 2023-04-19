The Phoenix Suns tied up their opening-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 123-109 win on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

Phoenix got big contributions from its two superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who combined for a total of 63 points.

Booker finished with 38, 18 of which came in the third quarter alone.

Devin Booker put together a superstar third quarter. 18 points. 4 assists. 7-of-8 shooting. pic.twitter.com/l3HgNVwxeS — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 19, 2023

He shot 14-of-22 from the field, 4-for-7 from three-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in addition to nine assists, one rebound and one steal.

Devin Booker's 3 at the end of the first half ties it up, 59-59. Book's got 13. KD leads the Suns with 16. pic.twitter.com/baZT0HRb2x — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 19, 2023

Durant ended his second postseason contest in a Suns uniform with 25 points on 10-of-19 attempts from the field and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Phoenix got a three-point explosion from Torrey Craig, who tied a career-high with six makes from beyond the arc en route to a 17-point night.

The win also marks the first time Chris Paul has won a playoff game officiated by Scott Foster since 2013 when the Suns point guard was still a member of the Clippers.

Paul is now 3-17 all-time in the postseason when both he and Foster are on the floor.

“I ain’t notice,” Paul told reporters postgame of breaking the 13-game losing streak in games under Foster.

The Suns did win Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the Clippers — the Valley-Oop game — with Foster officiating, but Paul did not play because he was in health and safety protocols.

He finished Tuesday night’s contest with 16 points and eight dimes, four boards and one steal.

Chris Paul says when he doesn't bring the ball up the court it is by design so the Suns can play with more pace. Full postgame interview: https://t.co/bfYSvIh8Tm pic.twitter.com/LEeQ9OxWR5 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 19, 2023

UP NEXT

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6:30 p.m.

