Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant combine for 63 points in Suns’ Game 2 win over Clippers

Apr 18, 2023, 9:36 PM | Updated: 11:37 pm

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns tied up their opening-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 123-109 win on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

Phoenix got big contributions from its two superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who combined for a total of 63 points.

Booker finished with 38, 18 of which came in the third quarter alone.

He shot 14-of-22 from the field, 4-for-7 from three-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in addition to nine assists, one rebound and one steal.

RELATED STORIES

Durant ended his second postseason contest in a Suns uniform with 25 points on 10-of-19 attempts from the field and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Phoenix got a three-point explosion from Torrey Craig, who tied a career-high with six makes from beyond the arc en route to a 17-point night.

The win also marks the first time Chris Paul has won a playoff game officiated by Scott Foster since 2013 when the Suns point guard was still a member of the Clippers.

Paul is now 3-17 all-time in the postseason when both he and Foster are on the floor.

“I ain’t notice,” Paul told reporters postgame of breaking the 13-game losing streak in games under Foster.

The Suns did win Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the Clippers — the Valley-Oop game — with Foster officiating, but Paul did not play because he was in health and safety protocols.

He finished Tuesday night’s contest with 16 points and eight dimes, four boards and one steal.

UP NEXT

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul...

Jake Anderson

Chris Paul has X-ray on right hand come back negative, per report

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul reportedly had an X-ray on his right hand that came negative following Tuesday night's Game 2 win.

24 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Dan Bickley

Devin Booker returns to his happy place as Suns even series with Clippers

Devin Booker’s dramatic three-pointer at the end of the first half hit Phoenix like a lightning bolt, igniting the building and a fan base waiting to erupt.

24 hours ago

Scott Foster...

Jake Anderson

Scott Foster is not helping the Scott Foster narrative

NBA referee Scott Foster isn't helping the narrative of him being trouble for the Phoenix Suns and specifically point guard Chris Paul.

24 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne...

Arizona Sports

Suns guard Cam Payne out with sore back for Game 2 vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is out for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sore lower back.

24 hours ago

Referee Scott Foster #48 during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 27, 20...

Arizona Sports

Scott Foster to head officiating crew for Suns-Clippers Game 2

The NBA announced that Scott Foster will be the crew chief as Phoenix looks to even the series with the Clippers.

24 hours ago

Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard...

Jake Anderson

Monty Williams expects to see more of Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant matchup

Best versus best. It's what playoff basketball is all about, especially with two former NBA Finals MVPs in Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

2 days ago

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant combine for 63 points in Suns’ Game 2 win over Clippers