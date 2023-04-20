Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Chris Paul remains off injury report ahead of Game 3 vs. Clippers

Apr 19, 2023, 7:00 PM

Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timb...

Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA game at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns did not list Chris Paul on Wednesday’s injury report after the X-rays on his right hand came back negative following the Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The injury report remains the same with Cam Payne (back soreness) listed as questionable.

For Los Angeles, Paul George remains out with a sprained right knee.

Paul appeared to injure his right hand on a steal in the fourth quarter of the game.

RELATED STORIES

Paul had 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in almost 38 minutes played.

The Suns missed Payne in both of the first two games of the series as the bench struggled to put the ball in the hoop.

Over the first two games, the Clippers’ bench has outscored the Suns’ bench 64-23.

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season and played an average of 20.2 minutes per contest in 48 games.

Despite missing two games, Phoenix’s backup point guard was seen taking brief warm-ups with the team prior to the games, implying a return could be in the close future.

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns is fouled by Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers during the fi...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Clippers Game 3 preview: Battling math and tightening screws

The Phoenix Suns are facing a consistent disadvantage through two games that the Los Angeles Clippers will be happy about.

19 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Diamondbacks hat...

Haboob Blog

Seattle kid Corbin Carroll makes new D-backs supporter Kevin Durant feel old

Suns F Kevin Durant spent his rookie season in 2007-08 with the Supersonics, the hometown team of Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll.

19 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the LA Clippers...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker revives Phoenix Suns to win Game 2 vs. Clippers

Someone on the Phoenix Suns had to step up and it was Devin Booker in a Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

19 hours ago

Kevin Durant over Clippers F Nicolas Batum...

Kevin Zimmerman

Clippers can keep trusting the math after giving Suns’ stars their props

Here's a more no-duh assessment of Suns-Clippers through two games: This 1-1 series is as competitive as the math says it is.

19 hours ago

Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul...

Jake Anderson

Chris Paul has X-ray on right hand come back negative, per report

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul reportedly had an X-ray on his right hand that came negative following Tuesday night's Game 2 win.

19 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Dan Bickley

Devin Booker returns to his happy place as Suns even series with Clippers

Devin Booker’s dramatic three-pointer at the end of the first half hit Phoenix like a lightning bolt, igniting the building and a fan base waiting to erupt.

19 hours ago

Suns’ Chris Paul remains off injury report ahead of Game 3 vs. Clippers