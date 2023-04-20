The Phoenix Suns did not list Chris Paul on Wednesday’s injury report after the X-rays on his right hand came back negative following the Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The injury report remains the same with Cam Payne (back soreness) listed as questionable.

For Los Angeles, Paul George remains out with a sprained right knee.

Paul appeared to injure his right hand on a steal in the fourth quarter of the game.

Chris Paul reportedly had an X-ray after the game that came back clean. He appeared to be in some discomfort after deflecting this pass with just under 4 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/lqWxgTLx8P — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 19, 2023

Paul had 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in almost 38 minutes played.

The Suns missed Payne in both of the first two games of the series as the bench struggled to put the ball in the hoop.

Over the first two games, the Clippers’ bench has outscored the Suns’ bench 64-23.

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season and played an average of 20.2 minutes per contest in 48 games.

Despite missing two games, Phoenix’s backup point guard was seen taking brief warm-ups with the team prior to the games, implying a return could be in the close future.

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6:30 p.m.