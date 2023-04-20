Arizona State basketball picked up a big commitment via the transfer portal in San Francisco forward Zane Meeks.

Meeks averaged 10.9 points on 47.5% shooting from the field and 5.1 rebounds in 29 games with the Dons last season.

In the win over the Sun Devils this past season, Meeks posted nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and added six rebounds in 15 minutes played.

The forward spent two seasons at Nevada before spending two seasons at San Francisco.

In his last season at San Francisco, he scored double-digit points in 17 of the 29 games played.

The fifth-year player will look to fill the shoes of big men Warren Washington (declared for the draft), Devan Cambridge and Duke Brennan, who both hit the transfer portal this offseason.

Washington still holds his eligibility for another year in college and may return for another season.

The Sun Devils also added LSU guard Adam Miller via the transfer portal on Monday.

Similar to the team that made an NCAA Tournament run this last season, Hurley and the Sun Devils will rely on the portal again to reshape the team to compete in the Pac-12.

So far, ASU has added forward Miller and forward Kamari Lands from Louisville. Forward Jamiya Neal entered the transfer portal but announced he was returning to ASU for another season.

Hurley took his excitement to Twitter to rejoice the newest Sun Devil with the faithful.

Forks Up‼️☀️😈🏀 — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) April 20, 2023