Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks commits to Arizona State via transfer portal

Apr 19, 2023, 8:15 PM

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) drives while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) dur...

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) drives while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball picked up a big commitment via the transfer portal in San Francisco forward Zane Meeks.

Meeks averaged 10.9 points on 47.5% shooting from the field and 5.1 rebounds in 29 games with the Dons last season.

In the win over the Sun Devils this past season, Meeks posted nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and added six rebounds in 15 minutes played.

RELATED STORIES

The forward spent two seasons at Nevada before spending two seasons at San Francisco.

In his last season at San Francisco, he scored double-digit points in 17 of the 29 games played.

The fifth-year player will look to fill the shoes of big men Warren Washington (declared for the draft), Devan Cambridge and Duke Brennan, who both hit the transfer portal this offseason.

Washington still holds his eligibility for another year in college and may return for another season.

The Sun Devils also added LSU guard Adam Miller via the transfer portal on Monday.

Similar to the team that made an NCAA Tournament run this last season, Hurley and the Sun Devils will rely on the portal again to reshape the team to compete in the Pac-12.

So far, ASU has added forward Miller and forward Kamari Lands from Louisville. Forward Jamiya Neal entered the transfer portal but announced he was returning to ASU for another season.

Hurley took his excitement to Twitter to rejoice the newest Sun Devil with the faithful.

Arizona State Basketball

ASU basketball guard Adam Miller...

Jake Anderson

ASU basketball lands former LSU guard Adam Miller via transfer portal

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team received its third incoming transfer of the offseason on Monday in former LSU guard Adam Miller.

3 days ago

DJ Horne...

Jake Anderson

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne transfers to NC State

Former Arizona State guard DJ Horne returns to his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., to join NC State for his final year of eligibility.

3 days ago

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brenna...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs reportedly enter transfer portal

Duke Brennan of the Arizona State University men’s basketball team has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to The Portal Report.

6 days ago

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils shoots the ball against Nick Davidson #11 of th...

Arizona Sports

Devan Cambridge entering transfer portal after previously committing to ASU return

Arizona State forward Devan Cambridge announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal after one season in Tempe.

14 days ago

Arizona State forward Warren Washington (22) gets off a shot over Southern California forward Vince...

Wills Rice

Sun Devils big man Warren Washington declares for 2023 NBA Draft

ASU's Warren Washington announced on Instagram he is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of eligibility in college.

14 days ago

Kamari Lands #22 of the Louisville Cardinals looks on during their game against the Duke Blue Devil...

Arizona Sports

ASU hoops nabs F Kamari Lands, a Louisville transfer

Louisville Cardinals transfer Kamari Lands committed to the Arizona State men's basketball team on Tuesday.

16 days ago

San Francisco forward Zane Meeks commits to Arizona State via transfer portal