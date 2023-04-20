Close
Ferreira goal gives USA exhibition tie against Mexico at State Farm Stadium

Apr 19, 2023, 9:37 PM

Jesus Ferreira #9 of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal in front of the American Outlaws fan group during an international friendly game between Mexico and USMNT at State Farm Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Erin Chang/USSF/Getty Images).

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored in the 81st minute on a counterattack that began when a Carlos Rodríguez’s shot hit off the crossbar, giving the United States a 1-1 tie against Mexico on Wednesday night in an exhibition missing most top players on both teams.

Uriel Antuna scored off an American giveaway in the 55th minute.

After Matt Miazga’s giveaway to Atuna led to Rodríguez’s shot off the crossbar, Miazga lofted the rebound from inside his penalty area to Sergiño Dest, who dribbled through the midfield and passed to Alan Soñora.

Soñora sent the ball wide to Jordan Morris, who crossed toward a streaking Ferreira. Defender Luis Chávez tried to clear and the ball glanced off a foot to Ferreira, who directed the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from 7 yards out for his eighth goal in 18 international appearances.

Because the match was not on a FIFA international fixture date, just two Americans and three Mexicans started who had extensive playing time at the World Cup. The teams meet again on June 15 at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, when top players figure to be available.

In the 75th match between the rivals, the U.S. extended its unbeaten streak against Mexico to five games. The Americans failed to take a single shot in the first half, ending a 64-match streak with first-half shots since a loss at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018.

Mexico scored after Kellyn Acosta played a sloppy cross-field pass for Aaron Long at the midfield circle. The sprinting defender reached out with his left leg for the off-target pass only for Antuna to win the ball.

Antuna dribbled in alone on Sean Johnson and, from 12 yards, slotted the ball past the goalkeeper’s left leg and inside the near post for his 10th goal in 41 international appearances. The goal ended an 803-minute scoreless streak for Johnson, a backup to Matt Turner at the World Cup.

The U.S. has 22 wins, 36 losses and 17 draws against El Tri. Interim coach Anthony Hudson, who took over from Gregg Berhalter in January, has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws.

Walker Zimmerman at central defender and Dest at left back were the only U.S. starters who saw extensive playing time at the World Cup. They were joined in the starting lineup by Johnson, Long, Acosta, right back DeAndre Yedlin, midfielders James Sands and Cade Cowell, wingers Jordan Morris and Brandon Vazquez and forward Jesús Ferreira.

Ten starters were from Major League Soccer, along with Dest, unused by AC Milan since Jan. 24.

Vazquez made his third international appearance, all in friendlies. He remains eligible to switch affiliation to Mexico.

Caleb Wiley, an 18-year-old defender, entered in the 90th minute for his international debut. Miazga replaced Long in the 70th minute, his first international appearance since June 2021.

Mexico started just three World Cup regulars; left back Jesús Gallardo and midfielders Luis Chávez and Alexis Vega. Defender Víctor Guzmán and forward Roberto de la Rosa started in El Tri debuts, and Ozziel Herrera made his debut in the 87th minute.

