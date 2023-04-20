Could it finally be? Is a new Arizona Cardinals jersey set to be revealed?

The team on Wednesday night posted a video that ended with a time: Thursday, 7 p.m.-ish.

The Cardinals have been teasing that something’s coming with a series of vague videos involving a secured briefcase that offensive tackle D.J. Humphries picked up in the middle of the desert. Considering the offseason changes at GM and head coach, a rebrand and refresh now would make sense.

Fans have been clamoring for fresh uniforms for a while now.

Plus, we’re a year-plus removed from owner Michael Bidwill saying in February 2022 that new uniforms were “on the radar.”

The Cardinals earlier this week had announced an invite-only event in Phoenix titled “First Look Into the 2023 Season,” which will take place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday. Arizona Sports will be in attendance.

First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, plus cheerleaders and Big Red the mascot are expected to be there, and Gannon will take part in a Q&A session.

The Cardinals’ last major uniform overhaul was in 2005. The Cardinal logo was reworked to make the face of the bird more aggressive. Though the NFL’s switch from Reebok to Nike in 2012 did lead to revisions and material changes, it was relatively minimal.

The team previously teased that something secured was set to be revealed with a series of teaser videos. The have something of a James Bond theme, taking us through Humphries’ securing of that briefcase in the middle of the desert.

What’s inside will be known Thursday.

Visit ArizonaSports.com for more coverage of the Cardinals’ reveal.

Follow @AZSports