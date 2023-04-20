Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

New jersey release? Cardinals hint something’s coming Thursday night

Apr 20, 2023, 8:04 AM

Arizona Cardinals new jersey teaser video...

A screenshot from an Arizona Cardinals teaser video expected to lead to their release of new uniforms. (Twitter)

(Twitter)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Could it finally be? Is a new Arizona Cardinals jersey set to be revealed?

The team on Wednesday night posted a video that ended with a time: Thursday, 7 p.m.-ish.

The Cardinals have been teasing that something’s coming with a series of vague videos involving a secured briefcase that offensive tackle D.J. Humphries picked up in the middle of the desert. Considering the offseason changes at GM and head coach, a rebrand and refresh now would make sense.

Fans have been clamoring for fresh uniforms for a while now.

Plus, we’re a year-plus removed from owner Michael Bidwill saying in February 2022 that new uniforms were “on the radar.”

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals earlier this week had announced an invite-only event in Phoenix titled “First Look Into the 2023 Season,” which will take place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday. Arizona Sports will be in attendance.

First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, plus cheerleaders and Big Red the mascot are expected to be there, and Gannon will take part in a Q&A session.

The Cardinals’ last major uniform overhaul was in 2005. The Cardinal logo was reworked to make the face of the bird more aggressive. Though the NFL’s switch from Reebok to Nike in 2012 did lead to revisions and material changes, it was relatively minimal.

The team previously teased that something secured was set to be revealed with a series of teaser videos. The have something of a James Bond theme, taking us through Humphries’ securing of that briefcase in the middle of the desert.

What’s inside will be known Thursday.

Visit ArizonaSports.com for more coverage of the Cardinals’ reveal.

Arizona Cardinals

Bijan Robinson...

Associated Press

Tucson product Bijan Robinson set to test RB value in NFL draft

Bijan Robinson draws comparisons to Saquon Barkley as the former Texas running back enters the 2023 NFL draft.

13 hours ago

Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting ...

Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals hosting Georgia LB Nolan Smith for top-30 visit

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly bringing in Georgia linebacker and projected first-rounder Nolan Smith for a top-30 visit.

2 days ago

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a reception during the first half ...

Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins wants to play for Bills, according to Von Miller

The Cardinals star receiver would happily join the Bills this offseason, at least according to Buffalo edge rusher Von Miller. 

3 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. #77 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Northwestern Wildcats during...

Arizona Sports

Reports: OT Paris Johnson, OLB Byron Young have pre-draft visits with Cardinals

The Cardinals set up pre-draft visits with Tennessee OLB Byron Young and Ohio State OT Paris Johnson, according to reports.

3 days ago

Jovante Moffatt...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals claim S Jovante Moffatt off waivers

Safety Jovante Moffatt was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals off waivers Monday after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons last week.

4 days ago

New jersey release? Cardinals hint something’s coming Thursday night