D-backs' decision to move on from P Madison Bumgarner well received

Apr 20, 2023, 12:35 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner pauses on the mound after giving up a two-r...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner pauses on the mound after giving up a two-run single to Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Let’s be honest, the writing was on the wall.

After yet another disappointing showing, the Arizona Diamondbacks moved on from Madison Bumgarner on Thursday, opting to designate the pitcher for assignment.

Bumgarner made just four starts in his final season with the D-backs, posting an 0-3 record with a 10.26 ERA. He allowed at least five earned runs in all but one game in 2023.

The decision to part ways with the veteran ends a four-year run of MadBum in the desert.

It opens up a hole in the rotation, one that is expected to be filled by Tommy Henry for the time being, and carries a hefty price tag of $34 million Arizona must shell out to the pitcher.

But it was a move that many — emphasis on many — felt was the right one to make by general manager Mike Hazen.

A look at the reactions from those around the team and sport had to the D-backs designating Bumgarner for assignment:

The D-backs are back in action Thursday night against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

