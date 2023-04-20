Let’s be honest, the writing was on the wall.

After yet another disappointing showing, the Arizona Diamondbacks moved on from Madison Bumgarner on Thursday, opting to designate the pitcher for assignment.

Bumgarner made just four starts in his final season with the D-backs, posting an 0-3 record with a 10.26 ERA. He allowed at least five earned runs in all but one game in 2023.

The decision to part ways with the veteran ends a four-year run of MadBum in the desert.

It opens up a hole in the rotation, one that is expected to be filled by Tommy Henry for the time being, and carries a hefty price tag of $34 million Arizona must shell out to the pitcher.

But it was a move that many — emphasis on many — felt was the right one to make by general manager Mike Hazen.

A look at the reactions from those around the team and sport had to the D-backs designating Bumgarner for assignment:

Was paying Madison Bumgarner to go away the cleanest move for the Diamondbacks?@danbickley and @Burnsy987 think it might be. pic.twitter.com/BO9dk74acH — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 20, 2023

Does designating Madison Bumgarner for assignment show that the Diamondbacks aren't messing around? @wolf987FM @LukeLapinski Listen to hour No. 1: https://t.co/spQ9WQ8gpz pic.twitter.com/DhzToMqbrZ — Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports (@WolfandLuke) April 20, 2023

The guys react to the #Dbacks designating Madison Bumgarner for assignment pic.twitter.com/BrcsVMnmzC — Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) April 20, 2023

I applaud the Diamondbacks organization for doing the right thing and caring about winning first. There was no choice but to move on from Bumgarner even with all the money owed to him. Unfortunately, he just cannot get major league hitters out anymore. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 20, 2023

Madison Bumgarner leaves the #Dbacks with the worst ERA in franchise history (min. 162 IP). pic.twitter.com/FQvKbAg9D1 — D-backs facts (@dbaxfax) April 20, 2023

“Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment”pic.twitter.com/6eTNv73KCI — David⁶𓅓☀️ (@BookerRentFree) April 19, 2023

Now that Madison Bumgarner has been DFA'd, I should really highlight the blurb from @matthewpouliot on MadBum's start from yesterday. An instant classic. pic.twitter.com/bssCcDZGeM — D.J. Short (@djshort) April 20, 2023

The Dbacks paying Madison Bumgarner $34 million to go away finally takes Russ Ortiz (paid $22 million to go away) out of the 1-slot. — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) April 20, 2023

Tommy Edman got Madison Bumgarner DFA'd — Jordan Walker Fan (@MIZintheSEC) April 20, 2023

I sure hope the Red Sox pick up Madison Bumgarner. Then we'll be one step closer to having the worse rotation in baseball history. — Bare Beauty Bodypainting 🖖🌹 (@Barebeautybody) April 20, 2023

At least Bumgarner will always have his rodeos — Marcus Newling (@MarcusNewling) April 20, 2023

If this is it for Madison Bumgarner, he does have his 4440 Ranch to go home to. The ranch, which specializes in Wagyu beef, is in his home state of North Carolina.

–

He could purchase 1,133 Wagyu cows with the $34 Million left on his contract.

–

Now that is a lot of beef! pic.twitter.com/Yz04AF6La2 — Cronkite News: Phoenix Sports (@sportscronkite) April 20, 2023

The D-backs are back in action Thursday night against the San Diego Padres. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

