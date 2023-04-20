Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain

Apr 20, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns steals the ball from Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clip...

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns steals the ball from Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of the game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out forward Kawhi Leonard for the team’s Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard aggravated the knee issue in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2.

Wojnarowski adds that Leonard is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday.

Despite Leonard reportedly going down with the injury in Game 1, he nor the team mentioned the issue postgame.

RELATED STORIES

Already down Paul George, it’s another tough blow for a Clippers team that could face a 2-1 deficit in Round 1 after Thursday’s contest.

Through the first two playoff games against the Suns (40 minutes per game), Leonard averaged 34.5 points on 54.5% shooting and 60% from long range to go along with 6.5 rebounds and six assists.

While Leonard heads to the bench for Game 3, the same can’t be said for Suns point guard Chris Paul, who remained off the injury report after X-rays came back negative on his right hand.

Paul appeared to injure his right hand on a steal in the fourth quarter of Phoenix’s Game 2 victory over Los Angeles.

The guard is averaging 11.5 points, nine assists and 7.5 rebounds through two playoff matchups.

The Suns look to take a 2-1 lead over the Clippers on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Catch all the action on Arizona Sports, the app or online.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and Chris Paul speaking...

Austin Scott

How does Devin Booker get over a tough playoff loss? Call of Duty

After losing Game 1 to the Clippers, Devin Booker needed a way to blow off some steam. After playing Call of Duty, Game 2 was different.

14 hours ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony ...

Associated Press

Murray has 40 points, Nuggets beat Timberwolves for 2-0 series lead

The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series.

2 days ago

Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timb...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Chris Paul remains off injury report ahead of Game 3 vs. Clippers

The Suns did not list Chris Paul on Wednesday's injury report after the X-rays on his right hand came back negative after the Game 2 victory.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns is fouled by Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers during the fi...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Clippers Game 3 preview: Battling math and tightening screws

The Phoenix Suns are facing a consistent disadvantage through two games that the Los Angeles Clippers will be happy about.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant, Diamondbacks hat...

Haboob Blog

Seattle kid Corbin Carroll makes new D-backs supporter Kevin Durant feel old

Suns F Kevin Durant spent his rookie season in 2007-08 with the Supersonics, the hometown team of Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the LA Clippers...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker revives Phoenix Suns to win Game 2 vs. Clippers

Someone on the Phoenix Suns had to step up and it was Devin Booker in a Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

2 days ago

Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain