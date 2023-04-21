Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

NFL suspends Arizona alum Stanley Berryhill, 4 others for violating gambling policy

Apr 21, 2023, 10:04 AM

Stanley Berryhill at Arizona Cardinals practice on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Tyle...

Stanley Berryhill at Arizona Cardinals practice on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended five players, including Arizona Wildcat alum and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended six games.

Cephus, Moore and Toney are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season and may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. They are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games, and their suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown.

In a release, the NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The Lions released Cephus and Moore on Friday.

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement that the players “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

Holmes also said that the team will work with Stanley and Jameson “to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Berryhill played four seasons for the Wildcats from 2018-21. He bounced around the NFL as an undrafted free agent this past year, with practice squad stops in Atlanta and Arizona before appearing in four games for the Lions.

The Commanders said in a statement that the team has “cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

Arizona Football

Arizona State University president Michael Crow interviews with Doug & Wolf on 98.7 FM Arizona'...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU, Arizona presidents: Not preparing to leave for Big 12

The presidents of Arizona State University and the University of Arizona went on the record reaffirming their commitment to the Pac-12.

1 month ago

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media d...

Arizona Sports

Report: Big 12 recently contacted ASU, Arizona amid Pac-12 uncertainty

As a Pac-12 media rights deal remains undetermined, the Big 12 has recently had contact with Arizona State and Arizona, according to reports.

2 months ago

From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...

Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?

2 months ago

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats looks over his play ca...

Kellan Olson

Arizona football shifts vision of growth from offense to defense for 2023

While the previous regime didn't leave much room for anything but improvement, Arizona football is trending positively.

2 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week recap

The important figures making the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one week span each February.

2 months ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks with reporters during his introductory press conference...

Jake Anderson

Arizona’s Jedd Fisch: Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will bring an ‘unbelievable attention to detail’

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch go back over 20 years.

3 months ago

NFL suspends Arizona alum Stanley Berryhill, 4 others for violating gambling policy