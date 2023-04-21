Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU transfer Devan Cambridge lands with Oregon

Apr 21, 2023, 12:55 PM

Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after his dunk against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona State basketball starter Devan Cambridge is transferring within the Pac-12 to Oregon, he told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Cambridge confirmed that decision Friday in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devan Cambridge (@bounceman35)

Cambridge, the brother of fellow 2022-23 starter Desmond Cambridge Jr., initially declared on his social media accounts he would return for a final run with the Sun Devils in 2023-24 before opting instead for the transfer portal on April 6.

“This group was special and have made my time at ASU a truly memorable experience,” Cambridge wrote. “Thank you again for the unforgettable moments at ASU, and I look forward to our paths crossing again in the future.”

And now with the Ducks, cross they certainly will.

Cambridge played his first three collegiate seasons at Auburn before a one-year run with ASU that led to a First Four victory and first-round NCAA Tournament loss to TCU.

Cambridge averaged 9.7 points per game on 49.4% shooting with 5.3 rebounds.

All five of ASU’s starters either entered the portal, declared for the NBA Draft or ran out of eligibility.

DJ Horne has committed to North Carolina State, while Frankie Collins and Warren Washington entered the draft but can return if they withdraw before the May 31 deadline. Desmond Cambridge exhausted his eligibility.

ASU transfer Devan Cambridge lands with Oregon