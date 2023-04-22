Close
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 4 vs. Suns with knee injury

Apr 21, 2023, 5:27 PM

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will miss his second straight playoff game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday with a right knee sprain.

The Clippers ruled him out Friday for Game 4 in Los Angeles with the Suns leading 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Leonard aggravated his knee during a 38-point performance in a Game 1 win for the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He played just shy of 39 minutes in Game 2 before getting ruled out the morning of Game 3.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Friday that he had game plans for whether Leonard were to suit up or sit out.

Leonard played in 52 of 82 games during the regular season, in which the Clippers went 33-19.

The Suns’ injury report remained consistent with each of the first three games this series, as point guard Cam Payne was listed as questionable with lower back soreness. Phoenix held a light day at USC on Friday, and Payne put some shots up.

“He’s done about the same,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters on Friday. “Today was pretty much an off day for us, but we had a bunch of guys who wanted to get in the gym. He got up a lot more shots and cardio, so we’ll see how his body responds.”

In Game 3, the Suns leaned heavier on Josh Okogie (20:51) and Damion Lee (11:22) off the bench, while Landry Shamet’s minutes went down from 14 to 3:44 from Game 2.

Payne has yet to dress in this series and last played on April 7.

The Suns can set up a chance to close the series at home Tuesday in Game 5 with a victory on Saturday.

Game 4 is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena and will air on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

