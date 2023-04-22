Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard (right knee sprain) remained out for the Phoenix Suns’ 112-100 win in Game 4 on Saturday, the second straight playoff game the forward has missed.

Leonard reportedly had swelling in his knee following Game 2 and still has swelling in that same knee as of Saturday, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported pregame.

“It is not a pain tolerance situation and sitting out was not his call,” Haynes said. “After the evaluation, it was recommended he not play to eliminate further risk. There is no timetable for his return.”

The Clippers ruled him out Friday for Game 4 in Los Angeles with the Suns leading 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

However, Leonard aggravated his knee during a 38-point performance in a Game 1 win for the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He played just shy of 39 minutes in Game 2 before getting ruled out the morning of Game 3.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Friday that he had game plans for whether Leonard was to suit up or sit out.

Leonard played in 52 of 82 games during the regular season, in which the Clippers went 33-19.

The Suns’ injury report remained consistent with each of the first three games this series, as point guard Cam Payne was ruled out with lower back soreness. Phoenix held a light pratice at USC on Friday, and Payne put some shots up.

“He’s done about the same,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters on Friday. “Today was pretty much an off day for us, but we had a bunch of guys who wanted to get in the gym. He got up a lot more shots and cardio, so we’ll see how his body responds.”

Cam Payne is among the guys getting shots up. Optional shooting today pic.twitter.com/myKqfXhS8J — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 21, 2023

In Game 3, the Suns leaned heavier on Josh Okogie (20:51) and Damion Lee (11:22) off the bench, while Landry Shamet’s minutes went down from 14 to 3:44 from Game 2.

Payne has yet to dress in this series and last played on April 7.

The Suns can set up a chance to close the series at home Tuesday in Game 5 with a victory on Saturday.

The Suns can set up a chance to close the series at home Tuesday in Game 5 with a victory on Saturday.

