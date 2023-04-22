Close
NBA announces Suns-Clippers Game 5 time for Tuesday at Footprint Center

Apr 21, 2023, 10:41 PM

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns react during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will meet at Footprint Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series.

The NBA announced the game time after Friday’s slate.

The Suns may have a chance to close the series on Tuesday, as they lead 2-1 entering Game 4 on Saturday in L.A.

Phoenix has won the last two games to recapture home-court advantage after falling behind 1-0.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed Game 3 with a right knee sprain, and he was ruled out for Saturday’s matchup.

The winner of Suns-Clippers will face the winner of Nuggets-Timberwolves in the second round. Denver leads that series 3-0 with a chance to sweep on Sunday.

Here is the updated Suns-Clippers series schedule with radio coverage on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com:

Game 4

Saturday, April 22 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 5

Tuesday, April 25 (Footprint Center)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 6*

Thursday, April 27 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: TBD

Game 7*

Saturday, April 29 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

