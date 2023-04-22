The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will meet at Footprint Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series.

The NBA announced the game time after Friday’s slate.

The Suns may have a chance to close the series on Tuesday, as they lead 2-1 entering Game 4 on Saturday in L.A.

Phoenix has won the last two games to recapture home-court advantage after falling behind 1-0.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed Game 3 with a right knee sprain, and he was ruled out for Saturday’s matchup.

The winner of Suns-Clippers will face the winner of Nuggets-Timberwolves in the second round. Denver leads that series 3-0 with a chance to sweep on Sunday.

Here is the updated Suns-Clippers series schedule with radio coverage on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com:

Game 4

Saturday, April 22 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 5

Tuesday, April 25 (Footprint Center)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 6*

Thursday, April 27 (Crypto.com Arena)

Time: TBD

Game 7*

Saturday, April 29 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

