NBA announces Suns-Clippers Game 5 time for Tuesday at Footprint Center
Apr 21, 2023, 10:41 PM
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will meet at Footprint Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series.
The NBA announced the game time after Friday’s slate.
The Suns may have a chance to close the series on Tuesday, as they lead 2-1 entering Game 4 on Saturday in L.A.
Phoenix has won the last two games to recapture home-court advantage after falling behind 1-0.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed Game 3 with a right knee sprain, and he was ruled out for Saturday’s matchup.
The winner of Suns-Clippers will face the winner of Nuggets-Timberwolves in the second round. Denver leads that series 3-0 with a chance to sweep on Sunday.
Here is the updated Suns-Clippers series schedule with radio coverage on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com:
Game 4
Saturday, April 22 (Crypto.com Arena)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona
Game 5
Tuesday, April 25 (Footprint Center)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona
Game 6*
Thursday, April 27 (Crypto.com Arena)
Time: TBD
Game 7*
Saturday, April 29 (Footprint Center)
Time: TBD
*Game is if-necessary