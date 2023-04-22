The Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the second straight time without Kawhi Leonard in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.

Because the Clippers’ megastar is out, FanDuel Sportsbook depicts the Suns as 8-point favorites and -320 on the moneyline for the contest.

Additionally, the over-under is set at 227.5, a mark that would have hit in two of the first three games.

Phoenix is 1-2 against the spread in the first trio of games, with the Game 2 victory at Footprint Center being the lone cover.

Devin Booker, the playoff’s leading scorer to this point, has his points prop set at 30.5 while Kevin Durant is set at 28.5.

Booker has scored 26, 38 and 45 points, in each game so far.

FanDuel currently gives Phoenix the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals (+450) behind the Milwaukee Bucks (+240) and Boston Celtics (+320).

Additionally, Phoenix is the favorite in the Western Conference (+165), just ahead of the Denver Nuggets (+280) and Golden State Warriors (+410).

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7

TV: TNT and Bally Sports Arizona (blackouts permitting)