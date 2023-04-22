Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

KD, Book, CP3 carry Suns to Game 4 win over Clippers

Apr 22, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Devin Booker...

Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns react to the bench after a stop in play during the first quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals following a 112-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 on Saturday.

Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant carried the Kawhi Leonard- and Paul George-less Clippers with a combined 61 points at Crypto.com Arena.

Durant led the team with 31 on 9-of-17 shooting, including going 3-for-4 from three-point range and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also added 11 rebounds and six assists in what was his first 30-point playoff game for Phoenix.

“It’s definitely good when all three of us are aggressive and try to make plays and try to play fast-paced and I think today we all did a solid job,” Durant told reporters postgame.

“We’re still growing, we’re still trying to learn each other, still trying to figure out the best way to operate around each other.”

Booker picked up right where he left off in Game 3 with 30 points, his third straight game of 30-plus points.

The Suns shooting guard also had nine rebounds, seven assists and three in nearly 42 minutes played.

The Suns also got a big contribution from point guard Chris Paul, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Two of those came on this insane baseline fadeaway jumper.

RELATED STORIES

“Just playing this game for a long time, we learn in different ways,” Paul told reporters postgame. “I’ve never played with this much talent where people are doubling off of me.

“Like I said last game, I’ve never shot that many open shots. So it’s something that I’m getting used to, trying to figure out when to pick your spots, when to be aggressive and figuring this thing out on the fly.”

For the Clippers, guard Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 37 points, his second consecutive game with at least 30 points.

He finished the contest shooting 17-of-29 from the field, 3-for-6 from deep.

The Suns got very little help on the scoreboard from their bench, with four players combining for nine points.

UP NEXT

The Suns look to close out the series in Game 5 at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns react during the second half of Game Two o...

Arizona Sports

NBA announces Suns-Clippers Game 5 time for Tuesday at Footprint Center

The Phoenix Suns and Clippers will meet at Footprint Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series. 

16 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns forwa...

Arizona Sports

Report: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard has no timetable for return from swelling in right knee

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reportedly has no timetable for return due to swelling in his right knee.

16 hours ago

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of Game Two of the We...

Wills Rice

Suns guard Cam Payne remains out for Game 4 vs. Clippers

Suns guard Cam Payne remains out for the Game 4 matchup against the Clippers after missing the first three games with a sore lower back.

16 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns talk during the second half Game One of th...

Wills Rice

Suns seen as hefty favorites vs. Leonard-less Clippers in Game 4

Fanduel Sportsbook depicts the Suns as 8-point favorites and -320 on the moneyline for Game 4 vs. the Clippers.

16 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@rttravis)...

Character Counts

Suns, Ish Wainright send message of support to child going through chemo

Phoenix Suns wing Ish Wainright recorded a video for a young fan who started his second round of chemotherapy at Phoenix Children's.

2 days ago

Austin Rivers #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves takes a three point basket over Bruce Brown #11 of ...

Associated Press

Nuggets pull away from Timberwolves, take 3-0 lead on Suns’ side of bracket

The No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets used a balanced effort to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and take a 3-0 series lead on Friday.

2 days ago

KD, Book, CP3 carry Suns to Game 4 win over Clippers