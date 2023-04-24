PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson’s day was done after a 43-pitch first inning in which the Padres put three runs up in a 7-5 San Diego win on Sunday.

The D-backs (12-11) played catch-up the remainder of the game, falling behind by as many as six runs at Chase Field.

Arizona scored two runs in each the seventh and eighth innings to climb back in, but Padres (12-12) closer Josh Hader slammed the series win shut with his third save in the four-game set.

Jameson faced all nine Padres in the order in the first inning, walking three and allowing a trio of hits that scorched ball over 104 mph. Matt Carpenter drove in his first two of five RBIs with a two-out double to center.

The hurler struck out catcher Austin Nola with the bases loaded to keep the score at 3-0, but manager Torey Lovullo saw enough.

“I think Drey was really struggling to find the command of all of his pitches … just started really throwing the ball instead of pitching,” Lovullo said postgame.

“Great lessons to be learned for every young pitcher, that it doesn’t matter how hard you throw it, but it’s where you place it. It’s the movement. It’s the consistency … 43 pitches after the first inning, it just was too much for me. Too risky for me to even think about running him back out there.”

Matt Carpenter mashes a double to dead center that scores two pic.twitter.com/R2EMq1wkkh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2023

Jameson was confused after the game that Padres hitters were laying off some of his pitches, and the rookie said he would go through the tape to check whether he was tipping.

One of his seven sliders landed in the zone, and he threw only six of 17 fastballs for strikes.

“When you’re not throwing strikes, nothing is going to go your way,” Jameson said. “I got to zone in and start making competitive pitches in the zone to let the stuff outside the zone play even more.”

The righty said he did not feel fatigued in his third start after moving back into the rotation from the bullpen.

But without his slider landing, Lovullo was frustrated to see what he called “mad balls.”

“It was a little discussion I had with Drey, I felt like that was unacceptable,” Lovullo said. “I told him he’s better than that. He’s got to start to locate his fastball. He’ll get back to the drawing board. He’s somebody who takes a challenge personally.”

San Diego, meanwhile, got 5.2 innings of one-run ball from veteran starter Yu Darvish with five punch outs.

Yu Darvish, Filthy Breaking Balls. 😷 pic.twitter.com/oQBmcSWZLj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 23, 2023

Darvish exited with two on and two outs in the sixth inning due to a hamstring cramp, though, and reliever Brent Honeywell entered with a 2-0 count.

Pavin Smith drew a walk — the fifth of the game for Arizona — and the D-backs had the tying run at the plate with the bases loaded down 5-1.

Jake McCarthy, who was hitless since April 11 entering the game, struck out looking on a 3-2 screwball at the letters, and the Padres responded with two runs in the seventh.

The D-backs did not go away, though, as Alek Thomas and Nick Ahmed hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-3. Corbin Carroll led off the eighth with a double down the line in left and scored after a pair of ground-ball outs.

McCarthy came up again and broke his funk with a solo shot, and he hugged Thomas at home plate in relief.

“Hopefully that gets him going,” Lovullo said. “I know it hasn’t been easy for him. And he’s been working his butt off to make that happen.”

Jake McCarthy launched this one. pic.twitter.com/oFIJMoX6c2 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 23, 2023

Lovullo said his team is frustrated after the series loss, but he feels they were playing in the right weight class against the Padres. Arizona outscored San Diego 22-19 in the four games, but walks and timely hitting made a difference.

Arizona walked six batters on Sunday — two of whom scored — and surrendered five runs with two outs. It put 16 runners aboard on balls in the three losses.

The schedule lightens with two last-place teams — the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies — on deck, but Lovullo said he does not want his team to play up to competition or down.

“It’s a dangerous thing to start thinking about who you’re playing,” Lovullo said.

“We play our game, we put it on us to take care of our business.”

Health updates

First baseman Christian Walker was out of the lineup and did not pinch hit against lefties Tim Hill and Hader late in the game. He was unavailable after getting hit in the left forearm by a pitch on Saturday, Lovullo said, but the veteran should be back on the field on Monday.

Catcher Carson Kelly (forearm fracture) will resume some baseball activities this week. He will not be swinging the bat yet but getting some range of motion work in.

Outfielder Kyle Lewis (non-COVID illness) has started resuming baseball activities. Lovullo gave no timeline on either player.

Up next

The D-backs host the Royals for three games at Chase Field starting Monday.

Probable starter Tommy Henry had a locker in the clubhouse on Sunday, although a roster move has yet to be made, and he will face Brad Keller.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @alexjweiner