Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

‘Mark Grace’ runs over kid in D-backs Legends Race blooper

Apr 23, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 8:53 pm

(Twitter screenshot/@Dbacks)...

(Twitter screenshot/@Dbacks)

(Twitter screenshot/@Dbacks)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Timber!

The Legends Race at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday against the San Diego Padres provided more carnage than usual.

Children rocking shirts or jerseys to represent the four legends lined up in a relay race for the crown this time.

But asking someone carrying such a large Mark Grace head to bend over and high-five their partner proved to be a tumultuous task.

Gracie toppled over, knocking down his partner as she started her dash to the finish line and nearly taking out Randy Johnson’s teammate in the process.

Team Matt Williams ran away with the victory having been unimpeded by the tumble.

In the end, it seemed only pride and the dry cleaning bill were hurt in the blunder on the warning track, as Team Gracie made up with a photo after the race.

Haboob

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Devin Booker loses and then uses his shoe

Devin Booker is a megastar in the NBA and can do everything on the court, but he added a new weapon to his arsenal defensively on Thursday.

3 days ago

Devin Booker and Chris Paul speaking...

Austin Scott

How does Devin Booker get over a tough playoff loss? Call of Duty

After losing Game 1 to the Clippers, Devin Booker needed a way to blow off some steam. After playing Call of Duty, Game 2 was different.

4 days ago

Kevin Durant, Diamondbacks hat...

Haboob Blog

Seattle kid Corbin Carroll makes new D-backs supporter Kevin Durant feel old

Suns F Kevin Durant spent his rookie season in 2007-08 with the Supersonics, the hometown team of Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll.

5 days ago

(Amarillo Sod Poodles Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles temporarily change name to Calf Fries

Well, who doesn't love a good serving of calf fries? The Arizona Diamondbacks' friends down in Amarillo certainly do.

9 days ago

The Clippers are using replica Suns jerseys for their practices, including this one of Kevin Durant...

Austin Scott

Brandon Boston is KD: Clippers scout team uses replica Suns jerseys

The Clippers have decided to use replica Suns jerseys in practice leading up to their playoff series that starts on Sunday. Interesting ...

10 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Haboob Blog

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter’s distracting, clutch shrieks help Bulls win

The play-in tournament has already delivered tons of entertainment in its first two days and it peaked with DeMar DeRozan's daughter.

12 days ago

‘Mark Grace’ runs over kid in D-backs Legends Race blooper