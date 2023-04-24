‘Mark Grace’ runs over kid in D-backs Legends Race blooper

Timber!

The Legends Race at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday against the San Diego Padres provided more carnage than usual.

Children rocking shirts or jerseys to represent the four legends lined up in a relay race for the crown this time.

But asking someone carrying such a large Mark Grace head to bend over and high-five their partner proved to be a tumultuous task.

Some days you crank that Soulja Boy, other days the Soulja Boy cranks you. pic.twitter.com/9tGhjdLezG — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 23, 2023

Gracie toppled over, knocking down his partner as she started her dash to the finish line and nearly taking out Randy Johnson’s teammate in the process.

Team Matt Williams ran away with the victory having been unimpeded by the tumble.

In the end, it seemed only pride and the dry cleaning bill were hurt in the blunder on the warning track, as Team Gracie made up with a photo after the race.

As the dad of the kid, happy to report all is well and her and Gracie made up afterwards. pic.twitter.com/gPp6HwMrTf — Mike Dellosa (@MikeDellosa) April 24, 2023

Follow @AZSports