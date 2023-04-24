Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Nuggets can’t finish rally in OT as T-Wolves avoid sweep

Apr 23, 2023, 9:48 PM

Timberwolves Nuggets...

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works toward the basket while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 to avoid elimination Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic tied a playoff career high with 43 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who were looking for the four-game sweep.

Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, which held on after Denver scored the final 12 points of regulation to force overtime. Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves.

RELATED STORIES

Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.

Jamal Murray finished with 19 points and Aaron Gordon 14 for Denver, which looked prime to have a chance to rest before the second round where it would face the winner of the Suns-Clippers series, which Phoenix leads 3-1.

Edwards, who put together several electrifying moments in his first All-Star season, resurrected Minnesota in the third as the Timberwolves went on a 23-9 run. Edwards scored 16 of his points in the quarter and the Timberwolves eventually led by 12 midway through the fourth.

Minnesota lost in the first round to Memphis last year, surrendering three double-digit, fourth-quarter leads.

This time, Jokic took another Wolves’ lead away.

The 21-year-old Edwards took a step forward this year while Towns missed 52 games with a calf strain. He took over the scoring load for Minnesota and was supported by his veteran teammates, who implored the athletic youngster to take control in games.

The Nuggets were pressed to a fifth game, but they still look like a team primed for a long playoff run. They also might have found an answer to their biggest issue: surviving when the two-time MVP Jokic isn’t on the floor.

With Gordon playing the backup center minutes, the Nuggets didn’t just survive, they outscored Minnesota without Jokic by six points.

Wild Nuggets-Timberwolves finish

Edwards drained a step-back jumper with 2:52 left in regulation that gave the Wolves a 96-84 lead, their largest of the game, and he smiled at the crowd as the Nuggets called timeout. Denver wasn’t done, though. Jokic hit the first of three straight 3-pointers, followed by a pair from Porter.

Conley tried to pass in the lane to Gobert, but the big man couldn’t grab it in traffic and the Nuggets turned the turnover into a jumper by Jokic that cut the lead to one point with 49 seconds left. Gobert was swarmed again on Minnesota’s next possession and had his shot blocked by Porter.

Jokic got fouled by Towns on the other end and made one of two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds to go. Edwards had the ball at the end for the potential game-winner, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocked it out of his hands before he could shoot.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: The league’s best shooting team in the regular season, Denver shot just 44.2% from the field and was 12 of 35 from 3, its worst numbers of the series.

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson was declared out with a left eye/facial contusion after taking an errant hand to the face from Edwards in the fourth. … Minnesota held a 22-12 advantage in bench scoring.

Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges #25 and Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Philadelphia 76er...

Wills Rice

Mikal Bridges on viral argument with Deandre Ayton: ‘It hurt me too’

"I was tearing up because of that. That's my best friend and at that moment I was embarrassing him," Bridges said.

22 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers Russell Westbrook...

Jake Anderson

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul push back at criticism of Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Clippers' Russell Westbrook has a couple of Phoenix Suns in his corner in Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

2 days ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to his off balance three pointer during a 112-100 Suns win...

Kellan Olson

Chris Paul’s latest 4th-quarter takeover fuels Suns past Clippers

The Phoenix Suns were able to avoid any dramatics for the first time in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Kevin Durant Chris Paul...

Dan Bickley

Suns’ trio finds level of synchronicity, shot-making that puts NBA title squarely within reach

The Suns’ celebrated trio of All-Stars seemed to find a level of synchronicity and shot-making that puts an NBA championship squarely within reach.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns react during the second half of Game Two o...

Arizona Sports

NBA announces Suns-Clippers Game 5 time for Tuesday at Footprint Center

The Phoenix Suns and Clippers will meet at Footprint Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series. 

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Devin Booker...

Jake Anderson

KD, Book, CP3 carry Suns to Game 4 win over Clippers

The Suns are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals following a 112-100 victory over the Clippers in Game 4.

2 days ago

Nuggets can’t finish rally in OT as T-Wolves avoid sweep