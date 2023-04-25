Former NFL fullback turned Arizona Sports host Ron Wolfley loves himself some freaks of nature.

When it comes to NFL prospects, those who stand out athletically represent hope, upside and high ceilings. They are prospects who pop not only on the film but in the weight room and with stopwatches ticking away.

Sometimes, it’s more about the combine results than it is about production.

Here are the prospects for 2023 who scream for us to use the draft’s best clichés: the twitchy, explosive and hip-flipping masters. But let’s allow the Wolf & Luke host explain why these guys are the freaks to watch in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wolf’s 2023 NFL Draft freaks

Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore

Wolf’s words: “Adebawore is the definition of a freak even though he doesn’t necessarily have special height and weight. But there are many things that make him walk across the freakshow stage with pride and purpose, like his strength.

Jumping spiders are very strong for their size. Researchers believe a jumping spider can hold 170 times its own body weight. In human terms, a 150-pound human with the strength of a jumping spider could hold 25,500 pounds.

But this is NOT your typical brute strength defensive lineman. At 282 pounds, ‘Arachnid’ could play anywhere across the defensive line of scrimmage. He can be used as an interior pass rusher, he could be pushed out into a five-technique and play over an offensive tackle or, as many scouts believe, you could stand him up on the edge and let him bite his QB prey.

Speaking of biting, a wolf spider can run up to speeds equaling 22 mph for a short distance. Adebawore reminds me of an arachnid when he runs. His frame carries 282 pounds of gut and muscle, but his limbs are long and lean. Adebawore’s arms measure just under 34 inches and he uses them extremely well, stabbing blockers with his reach, getting separation while getting off blocks.

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. ‘When teams go back and evaluate him on tape, he’s going to start shooting up draft boards because he’s been trending up over the last month. He has the chance to be a unique pass rusher.’

Spielman is no arachnologist. But his take Adebawore is sound. He will most likely be drafted on Day 2, but whatever team he goes to might struggle with where to line him up on Day 1. Based on his performance at the Senior Bowl and the popularity of strong, light three-techniques across the league, Arachnid isn’t quite the risk he would have been even five years ago. He is a strong human being that plays the game with purpose and a furrowed brow.

Adebawore is a freak, but like all tweeners, teams don’t want to make him ‘a Jack of all trades, master of none.’ Line him up in one position and let him master the JACK before trying other trades.”

Georgia OLB Nolan Smith

Wolf’s words: “Smith’s combine results were the stuff of legend and will serve him well on draft day. His 4.39 (second 40-yard-dash) was No. 1 among all pass rushers. His 41.5-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump showed off his lower body explosiveness and had scouts strapping on drool buckets.

“Smith is raw and plays hard. He isn’t afraid to swing his sword and set the edge. He uses his hands to pierce tight ends’ blocks and does a good job controlling most of them. Although he is undersized at 6-2 and 238 pounds, Smith fits into a 5-2 front well. He runs the hump, getting the arm under, and gets the edge but lacks speed to power.”

Check back each day leading into the 2023 NFL Draft as Wolf reveals his other freaks.

