Wolf’s Freak Show: The athletic marvels of the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2023, 12:39 PM

Georgia OLB Nolan Smith...

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) tackles Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the second quarter of the NCAA College Football Playoff Orange Bowl game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

BY


Former NFL fullback turned Arizona Sports host Ron Wolfley loves himself some freaks of nature.

When it comes to NFL prospects, those who stand out athletically represent hope, upside and high ceilings. They are prospects who pop not only on the film but in the weight room and with stopwatches ticking away.

Sometimes, it’s more about the combine results than it is about production.

Here are the prospects for 2023 who scream for us to use the draft’s best clichés: the twitchy, explosive and hip-flipping masters. But let’s allow the Wolf & Luke host explain why these guys are the freaks to watch in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wolf’s 2023 NFL Draft freaks

Georgia OLB Nolan Smith

Wolf’s words: “Smith’s combine results were the stuff of legend and will serve him well on draft day. His 4.39 (second 40-yard-dash) was No. 1 among all pass rushers. His 41.5-inch vertical and 10-8 broad jump showed off his lower body explosiveness and had scouts strapping on drool buckets.

“Smith is raw and plays hard. He isn’t afraid to swing his sword and set the edge. He uses his hands to pierce tight ends’ blocks and does a good job controlling most of them. Although he is undersized at 6-2 and 238 pounds, Smith fits into a 5-2 front well. He runs the hump, getting the arm under, and gets the edge but lacks speed to power.”

Check back each day leading into the 2023 NFL Draft as Wolf reveals his other freaks.

