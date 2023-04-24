Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue isn’t ruling out star small forward Kawhi Leonard just yet for the team’s Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Although Leonard has missed the past two games with a knee sprain, the head coach said there is still a possibility that he plays Tuesday night while explaining where the forward is at health-wise.

“He’s definitely hurt, it’s not load management where he’s taking time off,” Lue told reporters on Monday. “He’s shown in the past that he’s played through injuries in the playoffs so if it’s something he can play through, it has to be pretty serious.

“We’re not talking about he’s sitting because of load management or he’s tired. It’s nothing like that. It’s an actual thing. What the outside is saying, who cares?”

Lue’s comments come after TNT’s Chris Haynes reported on Saturday that Leonard had swelling in his knee following Game 2 and into the weekend.

When he’s on the court, Leonard has been a nemesis for Phoenix. Through two playoff game appearances, Leonard is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 54.5% from the field and 60% from long range.

The status of Leonard’s teammate, forward Paul George, remains murky at best.

“Whatever he’s doing right now. … Get your camcorders out,” Lue said when asked where George’s health was at. “That’s what he’ll be doing today.”

Paul George going through a workout before Clippers practice 👀 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/RE8GsBnoxu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2023

George has yet to play this series as he deals with a knee injury he suffered in March.

In 56 regular season games, George averaged 23.8 points on 45.7% shooting and 37.1% from long range to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 34.6 minutes per outing.

Follow @Tdrake4sports