Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Lue: ‘Always a possibility’ Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard plays vs. Suns in Game 5

Apr 24, 2023, 1:20 PM

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns d...

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue isn’t ruling out star small forward Kawhi Leonard just yet for the team’s Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Although Leonard has missed the past two games with a knee sprain, the head coach said there is still a possibility that he plays Tuesday night while explaining where the forward is at health-wise.

“He’s definitely hurt, it’s not load management where he’s taking time off,” Lue told reporters on Monday. “He’s shown in the past that he’s played through injuries in the playoffs so if it’s something he can play through, it has to be pretty serious.

“We’re not talking about he’s sitting because of load management or he’s tired. It’s nothing like that. It’s an actual thing. What the outside is saying, who cares?”

RELATED STORIES

Lue’s comments come after TNT’s Chris Haynes reported on Saturday that Leonard had swelling in his knee following Game 2 and into the weekend.

When he’s on the court, Leonard has been a nemesis for Phoenix. Through two playoff game appearances, Leonard is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 54.5% from the field and 60% from long range.

The status of Leonard’s teammate, forward Paul George, remains murky at best.

“Whatever he’s doing right now. … Get your camcorders out,” Lue said when asked where George’s health was at. “That’s what he’ll be doing today.”

George has yet to play this series as he deals with a knee injury he suffered in March.

In 56 regular season games, George averaged 23.8 points on 45.7% shooting and 37.1% from long range to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 34.6 minutes per outing.

Phoenix Suns

Timberwolves Nuggets...

Associated Press

Nuggets can’t finish rally in OT as T-Wolves avoid sweep

The Nuggets couldn't sweep the T-Wolves and earn some rest before facing the winner of the Suns-Clippers series.

2 days ago

Mikal Bridges #25 and Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Philadelphia 76er...

Wills Rice

Mikal Bridges on viral argument with Deandre Ayton: ‘It hurt me too’

"I was tearing up because of that. That's my best friend and at that moment I was embarrassing him," Bridges said.

2 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers Russell Westbrook...

Jake Anderson

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul push back at criticism of Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Clippers' Russell Westbrook has a couple of Phoenix Suns in his corner in Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

3 days ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to his off balance three pointer during a 112-100 Suns win...

Kellan Olson

Chris Paul’s latest 4th-quarter takeover fuels Suns past Clippers

The Phoenix Suns were able to avoid any dramatics for the first time in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

3 days ago

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Kevin Durant Chris Paul...

Dan Bickley

Suns’ trio finds level of synchronicity, shot-making that puts NBA title squarely within reach

The Suns’ celebrated trio of All-Stars seemed to find a level of synchronicity and shot-making that puts an NBA championship squarely within reach.

3 days ago

Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns react during the second half of Game Two o...

Arizona Sports

NBA announces Suns-Clippers Game 5 time for Tuesday at Footprint Center

The Phoenix Suns and Clippers will meet at Footprint Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series. 

3 days ago

Lue: ‘Always a possibility’ Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard plays vs. Suns in Game 5