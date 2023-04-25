Close
Nike to release Devin Booker PE of Zoom GT Cut 2

Apr 24, 2023, 5:00 PM

Devin Booker PE of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2...

Images of the Devin Booker PE of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 (Photo via Nike)

(Photo via Nike)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Devin Booker is two weeks removed from dropping his Converse Chuck 70s casual high tops, but Nike continues building up his eventual landing point of having his own signature sneaker.

The shoe company on Monday revealed a new player’s edition of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2.

“As everybody knows, I wear a lot of Kobes,” Booker told reporters on Monday. “I think Nike wanted something to go to retail with my name on it that isn’t a Kobe line to see how it does. Just mix it up, put my colorways on it.

“I’ve been wearing them pregame, comfortable shoe, lightweight — but I’m still stuck in my Kobes right now.”

Fair enough on keeping with what works.

Booker through four playoff games is averaging 34.8 points, 5.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 57% from the field and 44% from three-point range. And that’s despite playing 43.5 minutes a night.

The Zoom GT Cut 2 features a “Book” logo on the right tongue and “Keep it tight” on the left. The colorway leans on a desert tone of olive-sage greens, browns and an orange accent — think ocotillo blossoms. The colorway’s name: “The Hike.”

“All my colorways is just tonal, desert-inspired. The greens, the browns, the tans, everything toned out,” Booker said.

According to Sole Retriever, the new shoe will retail at $170 and release May 1.

Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson contributed to this story.

