D-backs option Drey Jameson, recall Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Monday.

Additionally, the team recalled left-hander Drey Jameson from the Aces.

Henry is expected to start Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. He takes the place of former D-back Madison Bumgarner, who was designated for assignment last week.

In four starts with the Aces this season (21.1 innings pitched), Henry went 1-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. He struck out 22 and walked eight.

Jameson heads down to Reno after a rough third start to the season.

The pitcher lasted just one inning, allowing three earned runs and three hits. He also walked three and struck out one.

In six games this season (three starts), Jameson has posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He’s 2-1 with a save to go along with 16 strikeouts to 12 walks.

Arizona at 12-11 heads into its matchup against Kansas City after dropping four of the past five games. The Royals, however, are in a much worse spot than the D-backs, sitting at 5-17 and losers of eight of their past nine games.

The D-backs are back in action Monday night against the Royals. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. Tune to Arizona Sports, the app or online.

Follow @AZSports