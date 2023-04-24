Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs option Drey Jameson, recall Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno

Apr 24, 2023, 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Drey Jameson (99) reacts during a regular season game between t...

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Drey Jameson (99) reacts during a regular season game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers on March 31, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Monday.

Additionally, the team recalled left-hander Drey Jameson from the Aces.

Henry is expected to start Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. He takes the place of former D-back Madison Bumgarner, who was designated for assignment last week.

In four starts with the Aces this season (21.1 innings pitched), Henry went 1-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. He struck out 22 and walked eight.

RELATED STORIES

Jameson heads down to Reno after a rough third start to the season.

The pitcher lasted just one inning, allowing three earned runs and three hits. He also walked three and struck out one.

In six games this season (three starts), Jameson has posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He’s 2-1 with a save to go along with 16 strikeouts to 12 walks.

Arizona at 12-11 heads into its matchup against Kansas City after dropping four of the past five games. The Royals, however, are in a much worse spot than the D-backs, sitting at 5-17 and losers of eight of their past nine games.

The D-backs are back in action Monday night against the Royals. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. Tune to Arizona Sports, the app or online.

Arizona Diamondbacks

(Twitter screenshot/@Dbacks)...

Haboob Blog

‘Mark Grace’ runs over kid in D-backs Legends Race blooper

The Legends Race at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday against the San Diego Padres provided more carnage than usual.

2 days ago

Starting pitcher Drey Jameson #99 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the fir...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Drey Jameson lasts 1 inning in series finale loss to Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks played catch-up for most of Sunday's 7-5 loss against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Cha...

Alex Weiner

D-backs comfortable with environment for younger rotation

The Arizona Diamondbacks will rely on three starting pitchers with less than 10 MLB starts in Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry.

3 days ago

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the fi...

Alex Weiner

D-backs stay competitive, walks continue to kill in loss to Padres

Walks continued to plague the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night in a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen...

Jake Anderson

D-backs’ Zac Gallen Ks 11 to become MLB’s strikeout leader in win over Padres

D-backs ace Zac Gallen has his eyes set on the first Cy Young Award of his career with a 21.2 scoreless innings steak and MLB-leading 39 Ks.

4 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks safely slides into third base ahead of the tag from ...

Alex Weiner

D-backs leave too much meat on the bone in flawed performance, fall to Padres

The D-backs lost after they out-hit San Diego 12-7 and rallied from a four-run deficit to tie the game at Chase Field.

5 days ago

D-backs option Drey Jameson, recall Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno