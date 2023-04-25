Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Drafting an OL in the 1st round: Does it actually make sense for the Cardinals?

Apr 25, 2023, 11:35 AM

Paris Johnson Jr. #77 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Northwestern Wildcats during...

Paris Johnson Jr. #77 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

For most of the offseason, there have mostly been three prospects linked to the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, all hailing from the defensive side of the football.

The shoe certainly fits given the defensive mind of new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and the needs on that end of the football.

This week, however, the chatter surrounding Arizona and their first-round pick has shifted from defense to offense, with a handful of reports and a mock draft suggesting an addition to the line come Thursday night.

NBC Sports’ Peter King got the ball rolling with his mock draft published Sunday with a little tidbit on what he would have done had he not traded Arizona’s No. 3 pick to the Tennessee Titans.

RELATED STORIES

“If I kept the Cards at three, I would have roiled the first round,” he wrote. “I’d have given them Paris Johnson, the Ohio State tackle, and not edge rusher Will Anderson.”

King followed up on his thinking with Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Tuesday morning:

“I know they like Paris Johnson. They like him a lot,” King said. “If I am Monti Ossenfort, I just want to start solving problems.”

A day after King’s mock draft, SI.com’s Albert Breer threw out the possibility of the Cardinals adding Johnson, whether it be at No. 3 or a trade down. Breer also mentioned Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon as a possibility for Arizona.

Then came Monday, when NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray likes Paris Johnson “a lot and has let that be known in the Cardinals’ building.”

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay didn’t entirely rule out the addition, either.

Don’t get me wrong, adding some impactful youth to an offensive line that was decimated by injury last season is integral to Arizona’s future success and should be a priority for new general manager Monti Ossenfort this draft.

Just not at No. 3 overall.

Given the amount of teams in need of a franchise quarterback and four signal-calling prospects hovering near the top, taking an offensive lineman at third overall would be a reach regardless of who it is.

To me, sticking at No. 3 and taking an offensive lineman would signal a lack of interest of moving up from other teams.

But trade that pick and now we’re talking.

It may not be the flashiest of moves, but after the Cardinals shelled out their contract extension to Murray last year, bringing in a first-rounder to protect him is a wise choice and one that could pay off down the line. That extra draft capital can go a long way amid the current rebuild, too.

And as we all should know by now, there are needs at guard and center for Arizona.

Johnson has been a name thrown around for the Cardinals in the first round and may be who Murray covets, but Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is another option Arizona should consider given its current makeup.

With the Cardinals already rostering three starting-caliber tackles in D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones, the outside of the line is less of a priority than guard and center.

And despite Johnson playing on the inside earlier in his college career, he figures to slot in at tackle at the next level. Skoronski on the other hand carries with him more versatility to move across the line and could fit more as a guard or even center option.

But then again, Murray’s seal of approval could go a long way with the new regime.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and other members of the team unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals LB Cam Thomas and RB James Conner look on during the unveiling of Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Hollywood Brown look on during the unveiling of Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals S Jalen Thompson helps unveil Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (left) and LB Zaven Collins (right) with WR Hollywood Brown during the team’s uniform unveiling on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Cardinals QB Kyler Murray chats with sideline reporter Paul Calvisi during the unveiling of Arizona’s new uniforms on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) pose for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) pose for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Cardinals Corner

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

13 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort Cardinals NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Florio: Teams happy Cardinals attended Kyler Murray statue unveiling over draft prep

Apparently, the Cardinals weren't the only team grinning by Arizona's front office decision to be a part of Kyler Murray's statue reveal.

2 days ago

Owner Michael Bidwill, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Ar...

Tyler Drake

A Cardinals pre-draft guide: Departures, additions and needs

But before the nitty gritty of the NFL Draft, let's get a quick refresh on the departures, arrivals and overall needs Arizona still has:

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks with reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Tempe (Tyl...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort can make 1st big mark as Cardinals GM with strong draft

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is ready to embark on the NFL Draft and all the twists and turns that could come with it.

5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Ossenfort mum on futures of Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is keeping things in-house regarding trade chatter around Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins.

5 days ago

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during a news conference at the NFL football sco...

Tyler Drake

Mysterious Texans complicate how Cardinals operate with No. 3 pick

Whatever the Houston Texans do at No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft will directly impact the Arizona Cardinals one pick later.

5 days ago

Drafting an OL in the 1st round: Does it actually make sense for the Cardinals?