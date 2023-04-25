Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs option OF Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno, recall Rivera

Apr 25, 2023, 2:33 PM

Jake McCarthy...

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 23, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno following Monday night’s win over the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, Arizona recalled infielder Emmanuel Rivera from the Aces.

McCarthy heads down to Reno after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in the team’s 5-4 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

It’s been a rough start to 2023 for McCarthy.

In 22 games this season (70 plate appearances), McCarthy is averaging .143 with a .467 OPS. He’s recorded nine hits, three RBIs, two stolen bases, eight runs scored and five walks to 12 strikeouts.

With McCarthy struggling, the D-backs have looked to Pavin Smith to pick up the slack. In 12 games played, Smith is averaging .355 and slugging .645. He’s recorded 11 hits, 11 RBIs, eight runs scored and seven walks to nine strikeouts.

Rivera has yet to make his 2023 debut for Arizona after appearing in 39 games for the D-backs last season.

In 16 games played with the Aces (74 plate appearances), Rivera averaged .349 with a .969 OPS. He recorded 23 hits, 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored during that span.

With the moves on Tuesday afternoon, Arizona’s 40-man roster stands at 39.

The D-backs are back in action Tuesday night against the Royals. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

