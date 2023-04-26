Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton dominated offensively in the first half of Tuesday night’s 136-130 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center.

The 7-foot center led all scorers with 18 points in the opening 24 minutes. He finished with 21.

DA 😤 He's already up to 18 points. pic.twitter.com/lztXAQYaBQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 26, 2023

Ayton also added 11 rebounds and three assists in nearly 36 minutes played, but ended the night with a plus-minus of minus-1.

The big man also flexed some muscle with this and-1 finish while getting fouled by Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

DA with the bucket and the foul 😤 9 points for DA pic.twitter.com/1yeHtNJuEz — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 26, 2023

The performance comes after the 24-year-old compared his motor to a Tesla battery on Monday.

“I don’t know what that is,” he told reporters. “Motor? Come on. I play both ends of the floor.

“My name is ‘DominAyton.’ I anchor the Phoenix Suns on both ends of the floor. Motor? Really? Nope. I run on Tesla battery.”

Ayton also wished Suns broadcaster Al McCoy an early happy birthday after eliminating the Clippers in five games.

Deandre Ayton wished Al McCoy an early happy birthday after eliminating the Clippers in 5 games!🎂 pic.twitter.com/4QMyt0IZTv — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 26, 2023

The victory marks the first time the Suns have closed out a series at home in over 15 years.

Phoenix will now move on to the Western Conference semifinals to face the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets and two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic in what is a 2021 second-round rematch.

