Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Deandre Ayton steps up on offense in 1st half of Game 5 vs. Clippers

Apr 25, 2023, 8:24 PM | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 12:09 am

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton dominated offensively in the first half of Tuesday night’s 136-130 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center.

The 7-foot center led all scorers with 18 points in the opening 24 minutes. He finished with 21.

Ayton also added 11 rebounds and three assists in nearly 36 minutes played, but ended the night with a plus-minus of minus-1.

The big man also flexed some muscle with this and-1 finish while getting fouled by Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

RELATED STORIES

The performance comes after the 24-year-old compared his motor to a Tesla battery on Monday.

“I don’t know what that is,” he told reporters. “Motor? Come on. I play both ends of the floor.

“My name is ‘DominAyton.’ I anchor the Phoenix Suns on both ends of the floor. Motor? Really? Nope. I run on Tesla battery.”

Ayton also wished Suns broadcaster Al McCoy an early happy birthday after eliminating the Clippers in five games.

The victory marks the first time the Suns have closed out a series at home in over 15 years.

Phoenix will now move on to the Western Conference semifinals to face the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets and two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic in what is a 2021 second-round rematch.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after the Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 i...

Dan Bickley

Suns’ Devin Booker shows killer instinct in dominant series vs. Clippers

Suns star Devin Booker would not be denied on Tuesday, playing at an altitude where most players can’t breathe or function properly.

10 minutes ago

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks to shoot the ball over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver N...

Arizona Sports

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff schedule announced

The Phoenix Suns and Nuggets begin Round 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver in a 2021 second-round rematch.

10 minutes ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second quarter against the LA Clippers in gam...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker ignites for 25-point 3rd quarter in win vs. Clippers

Suns star Devin Booker dominated the third quarter of Game 5 with 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting vs. the Clippers.

10 minutes ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets runs on to the court prior to the game against the Minnesota...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets drop Timberwolves, will face Suns in 2nd round

The Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals Sunday evening and will take on the Suns in a 2021 rematch.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns Cam Payne...

Arizona Sports

Suns PG Cam Payne available for Game 5; Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George out

Phoenix Suns backup point guard Cam Payne (lower back soreness) is available for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced pregame.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant...

Associated Press

Suns, Nuggets, Celtics can all clinch 1st-round series at home with Game 5 wins Tuesday

The Suns, Nuggets and Celtics can all clinch their respective first-round series Tuesday night when they host Game 5s with 3-1 series leads.

1 day ago

Suns’ Deandre Ayton steps up on offense in 1st half of Game 5 vs. Clippers