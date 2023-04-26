Close
Suns’ Devin Booker ignites for 25-point 3rd quarter in win vs. Clippers

Apr 25, 2023, 9:19 PM | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 1:12 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker brushed past Los Angeles Clippers wing Norman Powell and threw down an emphatic dunk for his 23rd point of the third period on Tuesday.

Booker dominated out of halftime in Game 5 with 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the third, outscoring the Clippers in 12 minutes 25-24. He led a 50-point period for the Suns, who took a commanding lead into the fourth, 111-94.

The Suns closed the Clippers out 136-130 to advance to the Western conference semifinals for the third straight year.

Booker scored at all three levels in the barrage with a trio of 3s and classic fadeaway midrange jumpers.

He finished the game with 47 points.

“He was doing what Book does,” head coach Monty Williams said in his postgame press conference. “There were times where he was taking what the defense gave him, and there were times where he just went and it didn’t matter. … That’s just Book. He would tell you, he’s trained and waited for moments like that.”

The guard became the third player to score 25 points in a quarter during the playoffs since 1997 after Damian Lillard and Allen Iverson, according to Stathead.

He reached 41 points through three quarters, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in 40-point playoff games with six, passing Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley. Booker has two in this series after scoring 45 points in Game 2.

Booker also took Phoenix’s all-time lead in 30-point playoff games with 17, also passing Barkley.

“Just feeling it out,” Booker told reporters postgame. “We stressed in the locker room we didn’t want to go back to L.A. … I’m glad we could get some cushion because we needed it.”

Kevin Durant scored 25 points in three quarters, including a jumper in the closing six seconds. he finished with 31 points.

The Suns entered Game 5 up 3-1 after three consecutive victories, two in Los Angeles with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury.

Game 1 between the Suns and Nuggets will be played on Saturday in Denver.

Game 2 will be Monday, and Game 3 in Phoenix is set for May 5.

