The Phoenix Suns trail the Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals in what is a 2021 rematch.

Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

And following the Suns’ 121-114 win in Game 3 on Friday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least five games.

Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule

Game 4

Sunday, May 7 (Footprint Center)

Time: 5 p.m. MST

TV: TNT

Game 5

Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TNT

Game 6*

Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

Game 7*

Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

