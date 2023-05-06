PHOENIX SUNS
Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff schedule, tip-off times announced
May 5, 2023, 11:32 PM | Updated: May 6, 2023, 12:40 am
The Phoenix Suns trail the Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals in what is a 2021 rematch.
Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.
And following the Suns’ 121-114 win in Game 3 on Friday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least five games.
Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.
Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule
Game 4
Sunday, May 7 (Footprint Center)
Time: 5 p.m. MST
TV: TNT
Game 5
Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: TNT
Game 6*
Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN
Game 7*
Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)
Time: TBD
*Game is if-necessary