PHOENIX SUNS
Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff schedule announced
Apr 25, 2023, 10:16 PM | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 1:12 am
(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the second round in the playoffs on Tuesday night, and they have three days of rest before facing the Denver Nuggets.
The Suns and Nuggets begin Round 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver in a 2021 rematch.
Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.
The start time for Game 1 will depend on the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks series, which heads to Game 6 on Thursday.
If Atlanta forces Game 7, Suns-Nuggets will tip off at 7 p.m.
If the Celtics close out the Hawks in Game 6, game time at Ball Arena will be set for 5:30 p.m.
Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.
Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule
Game 1
Saturday, April 29 (Ball Arena)
Time: TBD
TV: TNT
Game 2
Monday, May 1 (Ball Arena)
Time: TBD
Game 3
Friday, May 5 (Footprint Center)
Time: TBD
Game 4
Sunday, May 7 (Footprint Center)
Time: TBD
Game 5*
Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)
Time: TBD
Game 6*
Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)
Time: TBD
Game 7*
Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)
Time: TBD
*Game is if-necessary