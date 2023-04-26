The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the second round in the playoffs on Tuesday night, and they have three days of rest before facing the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns and Nuggets begin Round 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver in a 2021 rematch.

Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

The start time for Game 1 will depend on the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks series, which heads to Game 6 on Thursday.

If Atlanta forces Game 7, Suns-Nuggets will tip off at 7 p.m.

If the Celtics close out the Hawks in Game 6, game time at Ball Arena will be set for 5:30 p.m.

Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.

Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule

RELATED STORIES Suns' Devin Booker shows killer instinct in dominant series vs. Clippers

Devin Booker's redemption tour crosses off 1st stop, Suns advance

Clippers can give Suns perspective of NBA's fleeting success

Suns' Devin Booker ignites for 25-point 3rd quarter in win vs. Clippers

Suns' Deandre Ayton steps up on offense in 1st half of Game 5 vs. Clippers

Game 1

Saturday, April 29 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT

Game 2

Monday, May 1 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

Game 3

Friday, May 5 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

Game 4

Sunday, May 7 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

Game 5*

Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

Game 6*

Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

Game 7*

Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

Follow @AZSports