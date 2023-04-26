Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff schedule announced

Apr 25, 2023, 10:16 PM | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 1:12 am

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks to shoot the ball over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver N...

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks to shoot the ball over Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Ball Arena on December 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the second round in the playoffs on Tuesday night, and they have three days of rest before facing the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns and Nuggets begin Round 2 on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver in a 2021 rematch.

Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

The start time for Game 1 will depend on the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks series, which heads to Game 6 on Thursday.

If Atlanta forces Game 7, Suns-Nuggets will tip off at 7 p.m.

If the Celtics close out the Hawks in Game 6, game time at Ball Arena will be set for 5:30 p.m.

Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.

Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule

RELATED STORIES

Game 1

Saturday, April 29 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT

Game 2

Monday, May 1 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

Game 3

Friday, May 5 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

Game 4

Sunday, May 7 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

Game 5*

Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

Game 6*

Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)

Time: TBD

Game 7*

Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

Phoenix Suns

Ty Lue Suns Clippers Game 5...

Kevin Zimmerman

Clippers can give Suns perspective of NBA’s fleeting success

Ty Lue and the Clippers are an example of how tough it is to win, even when you bolster a roster of superstars with the right pieces.

1 hour ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after the Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 i...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker’s redemption tour crosses off 1st stop, Suns advance

Devin Booker is playing like a guy who wants to right the wrongs of last postseason and had an incredible first-round series for the Suns.

1 hour ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after the Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 i...

Dan Bickley

Suns’ Devin Booker shows killer instinct in dominant series vs. Clippers

Suns star Devin Booker would not be denied on Tuesday, playing at an altitude where most players can’t breathe or function properly.

1 hour ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second quarter against the LA Clippers in gam...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker ignites for 25-point 3rd quarter in win vs. Clippers

Suns star Devin Booker dominated the third quarter of Game 5 with 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting vs. the Clippers.

1 hour ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets runs on to the court prior to the game against the Minnesota...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets drop Timberwolves, will face Suns in 2nd round

The Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals Sunday evening and will take on the Suns in a 2021 rematch.

1 hour ago

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton...

Jake Anderson

Suns’ Deandre Ayton steps up on offense in 1st half of Game 5 vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton dominated offensively in the first half of Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center.

1 hour ago

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff schedule announced