Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff tip-off times announced

May 7, 2023, 9:20 PM | Updated: 11:25 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot against the Denver Nuggets duri...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns are with tied the Denver Nuggets 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals in what is a 2021 rematch.

Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

And following the Suns’ 129-124 win in Game 4 on Sunday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least six games and come back to Footprint Center.

Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.

Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule

Game 5

Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TNT

Game 6

Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Game 7*

Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of Game Four of the NBA...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker’s iconic playoff run continues, Suns tie up series vs. Nuggets

Devin Booker is doing something special just about every night for the Phoenix Suns and it's not a surprise.

23 hours ago

Nikola Jokic Mat Ishbia...

Kevin Zimmerman

Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for pushing Mat Ishbia?

Suns owner Mat Ishbia caught a loose ball at his seat and held onto it long enough for Nuggets Jokic to walk up and rip it from his hands.

23 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the seco...

Dan Bickley

Devin Booker’s coronation begins as Suns even series vs. Nuggets

In England, a new king has officially assumed the throne. In Arizona, the coronation is just getting started.

23 hours ago

(Bleacher Report Twitter screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Shaq revisits meme regarding Devin Booker’s night: ‘I owe you an apology’

Those who may be familiar with the Shaquille O'Neil meme regarding Christian Wood's performance in 2021 got to relive it again on Sunday.

23 hours ago

Landry Shamet #14 of the Phoenix Suns during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoff...

Alex Weiner

Landry Shamet steps up for Suns in breakout showing vs. Nuggets

Suns wing Landry Shamet, who had seven points in the series entering Sunday's Game 4, stepped up with 19 in the 129-124 win vs. Denver.

23 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a basket at the end of the first quarter in Game Fou...

Wills Rice

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kevin Durant outduel Nikola Jokic for Game 4 win over Nuggets

Exhale Suns fans, the series is tied at two apiece after Booker and Durant's masterclasses in the 129-124 win over the Nuggets in Game 4.

23 hours ago

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff tip-off times announced