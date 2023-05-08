The Phoenix Suns are with tied the Denver Nuggets 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals in what is a 2021 rematch.

Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

And following the Suns’ 129-124 win in Game 4 on Sunday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least six games and come back to Footprint Center.

Arizona Sports will carry the entire Suns playoff run.

Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule

Game 5

Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TNT

Game 6

Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Game 7*

Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)

Time: TBD

*Game is if-necessary

