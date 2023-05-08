PHOENIX SUNS
Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff tip-off times announced
May 7, 2023, 9:20 PM | Updated: 11:25 pm
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns are with tied the Denver Nuggets 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals in what is a 2021 rematch.
Phoenix swept that series, but the Nuggets entered these playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference led by two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.
And following the Suns’ 129-124 win in Game 4 on Sunday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least six games and come back to Footprint Center.
Nuggets-Suns NBA Playoffs schedule
Game 5
Tuesday, May 9 (Ball Arena)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: TNT
Game 6
Thursday, May 11 (Footprint Center)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Game 7*
Sunday, May 14 (Ball Arena)
Time: TBD
*Game is if-necessary