Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

As Zaven Collins practices at outside LB, Arizona Cardinals aim to keep schemes under wraps

Apr 26, 2023, 4:27 PM

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


With a host of new players, executives and coaches, changes to the schemes the Arizona Cardinals deploy on defense and offense are expected this season.

Just don’t expect Head Coach Jonathan Gannon to provide many hints as to how those changes will be borne out on the field.

“Week one you’ll figure it out,” Gannon said Wednesday on the third day of minicamp.

When asked by reporters if he would characterize the defensive scheme as a 4-3 or 3-4, he said, “all of it.”

RELATED STORIES

“The key thing is that guys understand the ‘why’ behind things,” Gannon said.

“And then, exactly, what their job description and how they fit into each call, no matter if you are in 3-4, 4-3, 3-3-5, it doesn’t really matter as long as they can understand and execute what we want to do,” Gannon said.

Regardless of the final scheme this season, during this minicamp Zaven Collins has been practicing with the outside linebackers.

Collins was the primary middle linebacker last season.

“Yea, we had him there these last two days and he’s doing a good job. What I love about Zaven is that’s the type of makeup that you want in your players. (He says) coach, I’m willing to do anything that you want me to do to help the team,” Gannon said.

Gannon added he is aiming for this minicamp to set the standard for how the team will go about its business both on the practice field and on game days.

“Once everyone has a clear understanding of that, they can go out there and execute. These three days is to start to introduce the fundamentals and techniques on the grass,” Gannon said.

Bringing in linebacker Kyzir White and receiver Zach Pascal besides helping fill areas of need, also helps guys who don’t know the new staff very well set the tone.

White said many players have approached him in search of an honest take on the new head coach.

“Yea a lot of guys. I just told them, what you see is what you get. He ain’t putting on a front for the cameras. He just real high energy. Never seen him in a bad mood. He’s just ready to work everyday,” he said.

Arizona Cardinals

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals answers a question from the media during a...

Dan Bickley

2023 NFL Draft is important 1st impression for new Cardinals GM Ossenfort

The 2023 NFL Draft is an opportunity for new Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort to show us what he's all about.

20 hours ago

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

20 hours ago

Adetomiwa Adebawore #49 of the Northwestern Wildcats wraps up Luke McCaffrey #7 of the Nebraska Cor...

Arizona Sports

Wolf’s Freak Show: The athletic marvels of the 2023 NFL Draft

Former NFL fullback turned Arizona Sports host Ron Wolfley loves himself some freaks of nature. Who are they in the 2023 NFL Draft?

20 hours ago

Paris Johnson Jr. #77 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Northwestern Wildcats during...

Tyler Drake

Drafting an OL in the 1st round: Does it actually make sense for the Cardinals?

Adding an impactful prospect along the offensive line could go a long way for the Cardinals this NFL Draft. Just not with the No. 3 pick.

2 days ago

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs pursues C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during t...

Associated Press

Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?

Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick before the Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Panthers.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell...

Associated Press

Cardinals say ‘erratic behavior’ damaged McDonough’s career

The Cardinals deny they are liable to front office executive Terry McDonough for any claims he made against the team in a demand for arbitration.

20 hours ago

As Zaven Collins practices at outside LB, Arizona Cardinals aim to keep schemes under wraps