Cardinals get a haul in final 1st-round mock draft of 2023

KANSAS CITY — Greetings from Kansas City, where the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here.

The city is absolutely filled to the brim with NFL and college fans from all over. You can feel the buzz — mixed with hope for their respective franchises — walking the streets.

So, in honor of the first round kicking off Thursday night, it’s time to fire off one last mock draft on what I think is going to happen with the first 31 picks.

Let’s get right into it:

1. Carolina Panthers — QB Bryce Young, Alabama

It’s gotta be Young at No. 1, right?

2. Houston Texans — QB C.J. Stroud

There is a lot of chatter about Houston nabbing a defender here, but I think Stroud is headed to the Texans at second overall.

3. Tennesse Titans via trade — QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

They did it, folks. Arizona found a trade partner and Tennessee found its next franchise quarterback.

In exchange for Nos. 3 and 66, the Cardinals returned Nos. 11, 41 and a first- and second-rounder in 2024.

It’s a solid deal but is also a tough pill to swallow with Alabama’s Will Anderson still on the board and a divisional rival lurking a few picks down.

4. Indianapolis Colts — QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Four picks. Four signal callers off the board.

5. Seattle Seahawks — OLB Will Anderson, Alabama

Uh oh.

Seattle opts to get better defensively instead of nabbing an heir apparent to Geno Smith.

I could also see Georgia DL Jalen Carter heading to the Pacific Northwest.

6. Detroit Lions — Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Another QB-needy team passes on a signal caller to help bolster the defense.

7. Las Vegas Raiders — Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Might be the best wide receiver in this draft.

9. Chicago Bears — OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Bears need help in the trenches. The versatile Skoronski can fill that hole.

10. Philadelphia Eagles — DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

After watching their defense lose some impactful pieces, Philadelphia gets a steal at No. 10.

11. Arizona Cardinals — OL Paris Johnson, Ohio State

The Cardinals get their (and Kyler Murray’s) guy.

Johnson should compete right away given the team’s current makeup along the line of scrimmage.

12. Houston Texans — LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

After getting their franchise QB at No. 2, Houston gives new head coach DeMeco Ryans a piece to mold defensively.

13. Green Bay Packers — Broderick Jones, Ohio State

Got to give Jordan Love some reinforcements somehow.

14. New England Patriots — CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

15. New York Jets — OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee

16. Washington Commanders — QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

18. Detroit Lions — WR Jordan Addison, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

20. Seattle Seahawks — DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

21. Los Angeles Chargers — RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

With Austin Ekeler’s future up in L.A. very much up in the air, adding Robinson makes a ton of sense here for the Chargers.

22. Baltimore Ravens — DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

A mighty drop for Carter and a mighty steal for the Ravens.

23. Minnesota Vikings — EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

25. New York Giants — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

26. Dallas Cowboys — TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Another Dalton for Dallas.

27. Buffalo Bills — DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

28. Cincinnati Bengals — DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

29. New Orleans Saints — WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

30. Philadelphia Eagles — OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

31. Kansas City Chiefs — OLB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

