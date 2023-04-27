Report: Cardinals’ talks with Titans to trade down in NFL Draft are ‘serious’

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly having conversations with the Tennessee Titans about trading down from the third pick in Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft to 11th, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini on NFL Live.

Russini described the belief for weeks heading into Thursday, that Arizona is “absolutely in play” to move out of No. 3 and the talks with Tennessee over the recent days have become “serious.”

In addition, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports those conversations have not included Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Russini reports Tennessee is targeting a specific player that it unanimously agreed is the best player on the board for the Titans.

The question, of course, is who that player is.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has shifted into an overwhelming odds-on favorite to go first overall, but after constant thoughts of the Houston Texans going quarterback at No. 2, that is where the draft really starts. Names like Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson have popped up more recently over quarterbacks like Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

One of those five names could be who the Titans are targeting.

Arizona has some decisions to make in its first NFL Draft for head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort outside of what happens with its top selection.

Star safety Budda Baker could be on the move, and a similar situation is being monitored for Hopkins. Baker reportedly requested a trade from Arizona while Hopkins’ future in the Valley is in doubt.

