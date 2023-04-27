Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals’ talks with Titans to trade down in NFL Draft are ‘serious’

Apr 27, 2023, 2:04 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

Arizona cardinals, monti ossenfort...

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks with reporters during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly having conversations with the Tennessee Titans about trading down from the third pick in Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft to 11th, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini on NFL Live.

Russini described the belief for weeks heading into Thursday, that Arizona is “absolutely in play” to move out of No. 3 and the talks with Tennessee over the recent days have become “serious.”

In addition, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports those conversations have not included Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Russini reports Tennessee is targeting a specific player that it unanimously agreed is the best player on the board for the Titans.

Report: Cardinals’ talks with Titans to trade down in NFL Draft are ‘serious’