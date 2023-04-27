NFL Draft prospects flash their style at 2023 edition in Kansas City

Another year, another NFL Draft full of young fashionistas.

At the 2023 edition in Kansas City, the 17 prospects hit the red carpet dressed in their best for Thursday night’s first round.

Former Texas and Tucson Salpointe High School running back Bijan Robinson was one of the first invitees to display his drip — a double-breasted suit jacket with a chain over his turtleneck undershirt.

.@Bijan5Robinson's got that red carpet glow. 🤩 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/emcSMvBFF2 — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers flashed his suit jacket, which featured pictures of his family on the inside of it.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who could potentially be a top-two draft choice, has some rather unique accents to his three-piece suit.

C.J. Stroud iced out on the #NFLDraft Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/qQnTMtOR2l — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) April 27, 2023

The youngsters seem to really be bringing the double-breasted suit jackets back, as Alabama defensive back Brian Branch and quarterback Bryce Young both rocked one on the red carpet.

Branch went with an all-white look with a black turtleneck and ice around his neck, while Young was a little more lowkey with a salmon/off-red strip with white kicks.

Brian Branch and Bryce Young on the Red Carpet. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/s4bplrUguu — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 27, 2023

TCU wideout Quentin Johnston had one of the more unique styles with a gold/off-white suit with a maroon turtleneck, pocket square and a chain with a photo emblem on it.

