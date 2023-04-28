Cardinals, Eagles settle tampering investigation with draft pick trade

The Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation on Thursday involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced.

Arizona and Philadelphia issued a joint team statement:

“The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January.

“The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy.

“To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third-round picks (Arizona’s No. 66 and Philadelphia’s No. 94) in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.”

Ossenfort apologized to owner Michael Bidwill and his new staff, the GM said after the Cardinals made two first-round trades and drafted Ohio State offensive lineman Parison Johnson Jr. sixth overall on Thursday.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort apologized for the tampering violation over Jonathan Gannon's hiring that led to a trade with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/C4z3LJTjcU — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 28, 2023

“I made a mistake. I own that,” he said. “It’s a situation that we were able to resolve. … I think the deal that we worked out, you know, it is what it is. We’re just moving on from it and really don’t have a lot more to say on it.”

As a result, here is where the Cardinals will be selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft:

First round:

– No. 3

Second round:

– No. 34

Third round:

– No. 94

– No. 96 (compensatory)

Fourth round:

– No. 105

Fifth round:

– No. 168 (compensatory)

Sixth round:

– No. 180

– No. 213 (compensatory)

Follow @jwa1994