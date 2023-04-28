Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, teammates react to Paris Johnson Jr. draft pick

Apr 27, 2023, 7:31 PM | Updated: 10:54 pm

Paris Johnson Jr. of Ohio State looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is ready to get to work with his new protector, Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cardinals selected Johnson out of Ohio State with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday after a pair of draft-day trades.

Johnson was the first offensive lineman taken off the board in the first round in Kansas City, marking the Cardinals’ highest-drafted OL since Jonathan Cooper went No. 7 overall in 2013.

The No. 6 overall pick could compete for a starting guard role in his rookie season.

He isn’t the first Paris Johnson to be drafted by Arizona, though, as the Ohio State lineman’s father Paris Johnson Sr. was taken by the Cardinals in 1999 in the fifth round.

However, Johnson Sr. never ended up appearing in an NFL game.

Arizona Sports’ show hosts John Gambadoro, Dave Burns, Ron Wolfley and Dan Bickley gave their approval of the Cardinals’ trades and eventual selection of Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr. is a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman with experience at left tackle and guard, and it did not take long for many of his new teammates to sound off.

Murray reportedly let the Cardinals know he liked Johnson as the potential pick to bolster the offensive line.

Voices outside the organization praised the pick as well, including analyst and longtime quarterback Robert Griffin III:

