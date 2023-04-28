Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is ready to get to work with his new protector, Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cardinals selected Johnson out of Ohio State with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday after a pair of draft-day trades.

Paris Johnson is officially an Arizona Cardinal. Arizona nabs the OL with the sixth pick in the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/jbVBwcxvj0 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 28, 2023

Johnson was the first offensive lineman taken off the board in the first round in Kansas City, marking the Cardinals’ highest-drafted OL since Jonathan Cooper went No. 7 overall in 2013.

The No. 6 overall pick could compete for a starting guard role in his rookie season.

He isn’t the first Paris Johnson to be drafted by Arizona, though, as the Ohio State lineman’s father Paris Johnson Sr. was taken by the Cardinals in 1999 in the fifth round.

However, Johnson Sr. never ended up appearing in an NFL game.

Arizona Sports’ show hosts John Gambadoro, Dave Burns, Ron Wolfley and Dan Bickley gave their approval of the Cardinals’ trades and eventual selection of Johnson Jr.

Live: The Cardinals traded up to draft Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick, reaction with @Burnsy987, @Gambo987, @wolf987FM and @danbickley react. https://t.co/eEqrvhiyVj — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 28, 2023

Johnson Jr. is a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman with experience at left tackle and guard, and it did not take long for many of his new teammates to sound off.

LFG! Let’s get to work big fella! @ParisJohnsonJr — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 28, 2023

Murray reportedly let the Cardinals know he liked Johnson as the potential pick to bolster the offensive line.

Voices outside the organization praised the pick as well, including analyst and longtime quarterback Robert Griffin III:

The Arizona Cardinals NEEDED Paris Johnson Jr. Their offensive line had the most false starts, the 3rd most offensive holding penalties and gave up the 10th most sacks in the NFL. Gotta protect their $231 million QB Kyler Murray and with Paris the pocket will be his happy place. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

Paris Johnson might be my favorite human being in the draft. Writer for the Ohio State newspaper, speaks Mandarin Chinese and Portuguese, started a charity for veterans while in school and is oh … great at football. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 28, 2023

